Fellow NBA Player Hammers LeBron James Over Brittney Griner Comment: 'Keep Taking Your Freedom for Granted'

NBA star LeBron James’ recent comments regarding Brittney Griner have drawn much controversy, and a fellow NBA veteran made his disagreement known on Tuesday.

In a trailer released this week for a new episode of his show “The Shop,” James suggested Griner, who is currently detained in a Russian prison, should have doubts about wanting to return to America.

“Over 110 days,” James said. “Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”







After receiving backlash for the comments, James attempted to explain himself in a subsequent tweet.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James wrote. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome”

My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 13, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom was not buying that explanation.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Freedom wrote on Twitter. “You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”

You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted. https://t.co/RG28O6co1E pic.twitter.com/QqpPuLrB72 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) July 13, 2022

According to the New York Post, Freedom is a native of Turkey and has been an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Freedom became an American citizen in November 2021, and he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson it was “the greatest day in my life.”

“The reason I wanted to do it is because from day one, America gave me a home,” Freedom said. “American people opened their arms, gave me a warm welcome. And I wanted to do it because I wanted to call somewhere where, I feel like, ‘This is my home now.'”

Enes Kanter Freedom celebrates becoming a US citizen with Tucker Carlson: “It is the greatest feeling that I ever had.” Read more: https://t.co/o37NHIEbMs pic.twitter.com/TIhc1q8Xyx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 30, 2021

Freedom has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese Communist Party, which was notable given the NBA’s ties to China. In a February interview on PBS’ “Firing Line,” he predicted he would be cut because of his political views.

“So recently, whenever I have a conversation with someone from the NBA or one of my ex-teammates, they’re like, ‘Listen, this is your farewell tour,'” Freedom said. “‘Have fun with it, enjoy it, I hope you win a championship because I don’t think you’re going to sign another contract after this year.’”

The very next day, Freedom was traded by the Celtics to the Houston Rockets, who immediately cut him, KEYE-TV. He has not been signed by a team since, and he remains a free agent.

Nonetheless, Freedom remains unafraid to call out the NBA and its stars, including James. If the league’s goal was to silence him, he is out to prove they will not be successful.

