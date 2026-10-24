Felon Accused of Shooting National Guardsman Slapped With Federal Charges

A D.C. man was charged with multiple gun-related charges for shooting a National Guardsman trying to break up a street fight.

Jerrell Lamont Jackson, 41, was charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence or dangerous offense on Wednesday, according to a press release from U.S. attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office sent to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jackson opened fire on the National Guardsman who was trying to break up a fight in downtown Washington D.C. late Sunday night.

“This brazen attack on the National Guard by a repeat violent offender firing into a crowded corridor is exactly the kind of lawlessness our city refuses to tolerate,” Pirro said via the press release.

“The National Guard and our task force partners responded with discipline and courage, restoring order quickly. Their presence is delivering real results: more than 18,000 arrests, nearly 2,200 illegal firearms seized, and 28 missing children safely returned home. The men and women protecting this city are driving violent crime down and taking back our streets one dangerous individual at a time.”

During the fight, Jackson brandished a weapon and began shooting. The National Guard ordered him to drop the weapon. Jackson attempted to flee, discharging his weapon at the guardsmen.

Three guardsmen returned fire, hitting Jackson. One guardsman was struck in the leg, according to the press release.

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Police placed Jackson under arrest, and both individuals were taken to D.C hospitals and received treatment for nonfatal injuries. Investigators recovered the firearm, a Taurus G2C 9mm and approximately 14 shell casings from underneath the vehicle Jackson ran behind after the shooting, per the release.

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