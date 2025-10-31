Felon Who Was Granted Clemency by Biden Admin Hit with New Federal Charges After Violent Incident

An alleged Omaha, Nebraska, gang member who was given a get-out-of-jail card by former President Joe Biden has been arrested after less than five months of freedom.

On Jan. 17, Biden commuted Khyre Holbert’s 20-year sentence to 100 months, according to a federal list of the pardons and commutations.

Holbert is now facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with an Oct. 4 shooting in Omaha that injured a 28-year-old man, according to WOWT-TV.

Holbert also faces local charges of first-degree assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A criminal complaint alleged that Holbert tried to get rid of the gun, upon which his fingerprints were found.

Holbert had a substantial record even before his 2018 sentencing on charges that included being a felon in possession of a firearm and distributing crack cocaine, according to National Review.

He was charged in 2010 with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing an unregistered firearm. At the time, he was a minor and was sentenced for one year.

In 2012, Holbert was convicted of a felony for having a gun and was sentenced for three years.

Officials said he is a member of a violent gang in Omaha.

According to the Justice Department, “the gun used in the Omaha shooting was found to have been discharged in two other separate criminal incidents that occurred in Omaha, including a homicide that occurred on June 22, 2025, and a felony assault in which several unknown assailants shot at a man in his vehicle on June 23, 2025.”

Holbert had been released from federal prison in May and began three years of probation on May 30.

A Justice Department statement noted that at the time Biden commuted Holbert’s sentence, “the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska objected to the grant of clemency due to Holbert’s gang affiliation and significant criminal history, along with the nature of his criminal convictions in that case, which included possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. Clemency was ordered over that objection,” according to KSID-TV.

“Khyre Holbert should never have been prematurely released from federal prison and been free to participate in this violence,” United States Attorney for the District of Nebraska Lesley Woods said.

“The Biden Administration’s last-minute commutations were not only a cruel blow to victims’ families, but also a fundamental failure to hold criminals accountable. This tragic case proves that crime must be met with consequences, not weakness. Our prosecutors in Nebraska are doing the job that the prior administration refused to do,” Attorney General Pam Bondi remarked.

A House panel investigating pardons issued by the Biden White House while autopen usage was running rampant has said all such documents should be invalid and is calling for the Department of Justice to review who signed documents for possible criminal actions.

The panel issued a report entitled “The Biden Autopen Presidency: Decline, Delusion, and Deception in the White House” that exposes “how President Joe Biden’s top advisors, political operatives, and personal physician concealed the President’s mental and physical decline from the American people,” according to a news release from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The release said that as “President Biden’s condition deteriorated, his aides exercised presidential authority and facilitated executive actions without his direct authorization, including misusing the autopen and failing to properly document decision-making processes.”

