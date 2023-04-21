Felony Charges in Consideration for Hunter Biden as 'Frustration' Grows for Federal Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors have weighed filing felony and misdemeanor charges against Hunter Biden, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News, as frustration at the FBI reportedly rises.

The sources said federal attorneys have mulled charging Hunter Biden with felony tax evasion, a gun purchase-related possible felony and two misdemeanors for allegedly failing to file taxes, the outlet reported.

Federal agents thought in October that they had sufficient evidence to prosecute him for tax offenses and making a false statement in paperwork for a gun purchase, sources told The Washington Post.

Most of FBI investigators’ work on Hunter Biden’s case has been finished for around a year, leading to “growing frustration” with the bureau, according to two senior law enforcement sources, while one such source reported that the IRS finished its probe into him more than a year ago.

An IRS whistleblower reportedly told Congress this week that a Biden administration probe into Hunter Biden’s taxes is plagued by “clear conflicts of interest,” according to The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

The whistleblower claimed to have information contradicting sworn testimony by a “senior” Biden administration official, who an anonymous source identified as Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Post reported.

The FBI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

