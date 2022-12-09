He Did It Again: Felony Warrant Issued for 'Gender Fluid' Biden Official - Accused of Stealing More Luggage

A “genderfluid” Biden administration official is facing yet another round of felony theft charges.

Department of Energy official Sam Brinton is wanted on a charge of grand larceny.

The charge stems from an alleged luggage theft at Harry Reid International Airport, according to KLAS-TV.

This is the second criminal case involving Brinton allegedly stealing baggage from an airport.

Brinton is already facing a felony charge stemming from the alleged theft of a female traveler’s personal luggage at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport.

In that case, prosecutors accuse Brinton of taking a woman’s luggage from baggage claims — while recorded on airport cameras.

The Department of Energy deputy assistant secretary was later filmed on camera departing the Minneapolis airport and even returning from a Europe trip with the bag in question, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by the Daily Wire.

Brinton allegedly lied to police following the theft of the bag, initially denying stealing any luggage before calling law enforcement back to admit that he hadn’t been “completely honest.”

The complaint notes that Brinton subsequently claimed ignorance about taking the baggage in question.

Brinton bragged about becoming the “very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership” in a June tweet thread acknowledging his service at the Department of Energy.

As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage with in a Pride month celebration panel just today. — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Brinton currently serves as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition at the federal department.

According to the Washington Examiner, Brinton has been suspended from active Department of Energy duties following his first criminal charge.

House Republicans have called for his firing from federal employment in response to the first criminal charge, according to the New York Post.

Before his federal civil service, Brinton posted about his personal paraphernalia on his public social media accounts.

This is Sam Brinton – a drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist who was just hired to a top level position at the DOE. pic.twitter.com/2zN8s2iMUK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2022

Brinton hasn’t spoken publicly about either of the criminal charges he’s facing.

