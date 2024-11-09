FEMA Official Issued Sick Directive During Hurricane Relief: 'Avoid Homes Advertising Trump'

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has responded to a disturbing action taken by one of its officials, but is the “punishment” enough?

The FEMA official, first reported Friday to be Marn’i Washington by The Daily Wire, was removed from her supervisory role at the agency after telling her subordinates to ignore the homes of Trump supporters while surveying the damage in Florida from Hurricane Milton.

Washington’s directive to workers was to “avoid homes advertising Trump” while they were assessing the Lake Placid area.

At least 20 homes belonging to apparent Trump supporters were skipped under the instructions, according to the workers.

Without being assessed for damage, these houses were not able to qualify for FEMA assistance.

The Daily Wire reports messages such as, “Trump sign no entry per leadership,” were recorded by workers in government log systems.

The employees on the ground were part of the Department of Homeland Security surge capacity force team, volunteering to help an overstretched FEMA address emergencies.

“I know they’re short-staffed, I thought we could go help and make a difference,” one employee told The Daily Wire.

“When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay.”

The employee said he “volunteered to help disaster victims, not discriminate against them.”

FEMA responded quickly to the discovery of the directive, removing Washington from her role and vowing to investigate the disgusting directive.

“While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again,” a FEMA spokesperson told The Daily Wire.

“The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident.”

FEMA asserts that it has taken “extreme actions” to correct the situation, and later clarified that Washington is no longer with the agency. Not everyone is convinced this response goes far enough to rectify the situation.

It’s clear people are fed up – with FEMA, with the “justice” being seen in this country and the current leadership.

If November 5 affirmed anything, it’s that people are ready to hit the reset button on the direction our government, country and society is being taken.

