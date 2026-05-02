Female Accused Would-Be Trump Assassin Walks Free Days After Third Assassination Attempt

A West Virginia prosecutor dismissed charges Thursday against a librarian who allegedly tried to recruit assassins to target President Donald Trump, a local TV station reported.

Morgan L. Morrow of Ripley, West Virginia, was charged in January with one count of making a terroristic threat, the agency posted on its Facebook page. Prosecutors, though, elected to dismiss the charges “without prejudice,” Clarksburg-area TV station WDTV reported Thursday, less than a week after Trump was targeted by a would-be assassin at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Meet Morgan L. Morrow, a librarian at Jackson County Public Library in West Virginia. She appears to call for someone to ass*ssinate Trump while other commenters call to also kiII Stephen Miller, Larry Ellison, and Peter Thiel. Our tax dollars pay her salary. You can contact… pic.twitter.com/BrIZG9TlWA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 25, 2026

One of the videos Morrow posted featured a caption saying, “Surely a sniper with a terminal illness cannot be a big ask out of 343 million,” apparently was posted on Morrow’s Instagram, prompting Morrow’s arrest at 9:31 p.m. EDT on Jan. 25, hours after Libs of TikTok posted that video and others on X earlier that evening. However, prosecutors said in court documents that officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department failed to advise Morrow of her Miranda rights, according to WDTV.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, appeared in court Monday to face charges of attempting to assassinate Trump and using a firearm while committing a violent crime.

In addition to Allen’s attempt on Saturday, two assassins targeted Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign. Trump was struck in the right ear after Thomas Crooks fired multiple shots at him during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

A Secret Service agent thwarted an attempt by Ryan Wesley Routh in September 2024, who was lurking near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, with a rifle. Routh was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump.

The White House and Secret Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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