Female Border Agent Catches Immigrant's 'Illegal Entry Into the US,' Then Gets Brutally Beaten

 By Jack Davis  March 6, 2023 at 8:30am
A female Border Patrol agent was assaulted Saturday when trying to arrest an illegal immigrant in Tucson, Arizona.

The agent, who was not identified, suffered injuries to her face and arms, the Customs and Border Protection said, according to Fox News.

“On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S.,” the CBP statement said.

“While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody.

“The assaulted agent was transported for medical treatment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the assault on a federal officer. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating,” the statement concluded.

The incident drew a fiery response from Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas.

“It’s time to end this. I will not tolerate a @HouseGOP that does not end this. We have the power,” he tweeted.

Does the United States need to increase border security?

Assaults on agents are common, according to News Nation.

Border Patrol data shows there have been 185 assaults on agents since the federal fiscal year began Oct. 1.

Last year, there were 554 assaults recorded.

“Agents are facing real threats out there every single day, because they don’t know who they’re encountering until they walk up on, especially at two o’clock in the morning,” former Border Patrol chief Rodney Scott said.

“Guess who doesn’t, traditionally at least, assault Border Patrol agents? People that are actually fleeing from fear, persecution in their own country and want to claim asylum in the United States. They walk up to the first agent they can find, and they surrender. They don’t assault agents. They don’t try to get away.”

Scott said few cases results in punishment for the offenders.

“They want open and shut cases that they can try very, very quickly. So, unless an agent has serious bodily harm and they’re bleeding or cut or shot, getting a prosecution through the U.S. Attorney’s Office is very, very challenging,” Scott said.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz responded to the number of assaults by saying, “The amount of combative encounters has become a problem. We appreciate the level of support from our DOJ partners to ensure these perpetrators are prosecuted.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation