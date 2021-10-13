Female Dem Gov Fond of Lecturing Public on 'Good Behavior' Allegedly Grabbed Man's Genitals in Meeting

The only commendable thing I can say about the current state of the Democratic Party is that Bill Clinton could never get elected these days.

That’s because his party has become a giant hive of scolds who treat their charges as if they’re in some kind of woke moral panopticon. While the transformation had been underway long before #MeToo, COVID-19 and George Floyd, those events accelerated it like nothing else could. Look at any Democrat’s Twitter, for instance. Wear your mask. Get the vaccine. Pay your fair share. Call it “Indigenous People’s Day.” Stop toxic masculinity. Behave.

That’s not to say they’re not hypocrites who break their own rules. However, they’d better pretend that’s not the case, and do it with a straight face. Bill Clinton went about it with a wink and a nod. Gross, sure, but it’s somehow less obnoxious than new Democrats, like New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

First, here’s a quick primer on what Grisham is all about, courtesy of her Twitter account:

The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in New Mexico continue to be among those who are not vaccinated. We have the tools to protect New Mexico from COVID-19 – please wear a mask & get vaccinated: https://t.co/NmTeemuFrhhttps://t.co/JuvqAQkfIV — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) October 7, 2021

You never know whose life you could be saving, or who could be saving yours, by slowing the spread of #COVID19. This Memorial Day weekend, stay close to home. Keep your distance from others, don’t gather in groups, and wear a face covering if you must go out in public. pic.twitter.com/LyhgzSuy0r — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) May 24, 2020

In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it’s essential that we adopt more stringent clean car standards that increase fuel economy​, which is why I announced today that New Mexico will be proposing, adopting and implementing clean car standards by the end of next year. pic.twitter.com/z6BJjolj8c — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) September 24, 2019

Today on #NationalComingOutDay, we recognize members of our LGBTQ+ community. With your help, I am dedicated to making New Mexico the inclusive, diverse, and welcoming state, it can be. pic.twitter.com/PUdiLWxmwM — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@Michelle4NM) October 11, 2021

Woke. Didactic. Po-faced. Michelle Lujan Grisham is the modern Democrat, ready to let people with differing opinions know they’re Not Funny™ and Not Welcome™. It’s little surprise she was a potential pick for Joe Biden last summer during his veepstakes.

Let’s just say he dodged a bullet — because it turns out the scold has issues with her own behavior.

According to Fox News, the New Mexico governor quietly admitted this summer she had paid out tens of thousands of dollars in a settlement with a former staffer over allegations she grabbed his crotch back in 2018. This week, Grisham quietly announced the sexual assault settlement was actually in the hundreds of thousands of dollars — more than twice as much as had been originally reported.

James Hallinan, a spokesman for Grisham’s 2018 campaign, said the governor spilled water in his lap and then grabbed his crotch through his clothes as she laughed. The Albuquerque Journal reported the incident took place in front of other campaign staffers.

The accusations first surfaced in 2019; Hallinan said he was talked out of reporting the alleged assault by Grisham’s campaign manager. In an April campaign filing, Grisham’s campaign reported it had paid $62,500 to Hallinan, who now has a communications and public relations firm.

On Monday, Grisham’s campaign acknowledged that Hallinan has been paid a total of $150,000 as part of the settlement — although the governor denied the allegations.

Campaign spokeswoman Kendall Witmer said Sunday that the settlement “resolved suspect and varied claims made by Mr. Hallinan, including his search for employment and clients following his tumultuous tenure on the 2018 campaign.”

“The campaign reached this settlement in 2020 due to the expense of litigating business disputes and to prevent any distraction during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Witmer added.

“Gov. Lujan Grisham will continue to work tirelessly for the people of New Mexico, delivering on record economic growth, educational investment, and tax cuts for New Mexico’s families — all while leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Did she mention Grisham was busy with the pandemic? Because the governor was so busy with the pandemic, she didn’t have any time to fight the accusation she’d sexually abused a campaign staffer, which had nothing to do with the pandemic.

Lujan Grisham also disputed characterizations that there was a parallel between the accusation against her and the accusations that sank former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Want to guess why?

“I was focused on the pandemic, and I’ll stand by that decision every minute of every day,” Grisham said.

The pandemic! Of course.

Granted, everyone should be given the benefit of the doubt and due process if the case goes to court. However, the Democrats are the ones who dynamited those bedrock values. Believe all victims, after all. Grisham should have fought this if she wanted to clear her name. Instead, New Mexico’s personal scold looks a bit like a humorless distaff version of Bill Clinton.

Just when you thought the Democrats couldn’t get any worse.

