Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is facing mounting calls to retire as a new generation of radical leftists rises to prominence within her party.

Tellingly, many of the calls to push the 88-year-old Feinstein out to pasture come from other Democrats.

The latest liberal to jump on the bandwagon is former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sept. 9.

She was elected to the Senate in 1992, the same year that fellow Californian Feinstein was, but retired in 2017 at age 76.

Boxer suggested that Feinstein should follow suit because she doesn’t miss the daily grind of the Senate and has found life away from politics very satisfying.

She stopped short of advising Feinstein to retire but painted a rosy picture of post-retirement life outside the toxic Washington echo chamber.

“If Sen. Feinstein were to call me today and asked my advice, I would say only you can decide this,” Boxer told the Times. “But from my perspective, I want you to know I’ve had very productive years away from the Senate doing good things. So put that into the equation.”

Feinstein is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate: She’ll be 91 when her latest six-year term ends in January 2025. There has been a growing campaign pushing for her retirement for the past few years.

In December 2020, she stepped down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee amid volcanic criticism from her peers that she wasn’t harsh enough in her questioning of Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

The anger escalated after the hearings when Feinstein hugged Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, then the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

If the Democrats were a serious political party aiming at power (instead of a job program for insiders), they would think about how Feinstein’s hug of Lindsey Graham hurt them with down ballot voters. pic.twitter.com/0sIaIIk884 — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 10, 2020

Feinstein further enraged Democrats by thanking Graham for his “fairness” and for holding “one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in.”

In apparent retaliation for being civil to a Republican, anonymous Democrats snidely attacked Feinstein to The New Yorker, insisting the octogenarian was “seriously struggling.”

“They say her short-term memory has grown so poor that she often forgets she has been briefed on a topic, accusing her staff of failing to do so just after they have,” The New Yorker reported in December. “They describe Feinstein as forgetting what she has said and getting upset when she can’t keep up.”

One former Senate aide was quoted as saying she never should have been allowed to run for re-election three years ago and should have retired then.

“She should have gone out on top in 2018,” the former aide said. “We only have 100 senators. I don’t think she should be there. Someone should have told her.”

Since then, the anti-Feinstein sentiment has snowballed, with critics citing her alleged deteriorating mental acuity.

Left-wing newspapers across the United States, including The Washington Post, Sacramento Bee and Los Angeles Times, have also sounded the alarm with articles saying it’s time for the senator to go.

Interestingly, these same media outlets and liberal politicians showing Feinstein the door are curiously silent about President Joe Biden’s ongoing stream of epic gaffes and blunders.

US President Joe Biden appeared to forget the Australian prime minister’s name during a virtual meeting Instead he referred to Scott Morrison as “‘that fellow down under”https://t.co/g6VDtyW4Bz pic.twitter.com/if8qlNSqkt — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 16, 2021

But while Democrats and their media puppets ignore Biden’s apparent mental collapse, our foreign allies and adversaries alike are watching closely and taking notes.

