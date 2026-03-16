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Female Episcopal Minister Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Three Dogs Die

 By Michael Austin  March 16, 2026 at 3:30am
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An Episcopal minister in Connecticut is accused of wrongdoing in relation to the alleged abuse of her dogs.

Lisa Levy, the community care minister at Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green in New Haven, is facing five counts of animal cruelty, according to a report from Optimum News 12.

The warrant for her arrest claimed that Levy, 48, and her boyfriend brought multiple dogs to the veterinarian, with the canines suffering from chemical burns or neurological damage.

Of the couple’s five dogs, three of them died.

Levy also cared for other animals in recent years, but they had died, were returned, or were euthanized due to medical problems, according to the warrant.

Levy was arrested on Feb. 20 and was released on a $15,000 bond, according to a report from the New Haven Independent.

She reportedly indicated that her boyfriend could have been responsible for the poor condition of the animals.

“If a person did this, it wasn’t me,” she told officers. “If he’s hurting my dogs it’s a huge deal breaker.”

In a phone interview, the boyfriend said that “every few months there has been bad news with an animal.”

He claimed that “certain dogs will be perfectly fine, then have issues.”

Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green said that Levy has been placed on administrative leave.

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“We are keeping Lisa in our prayers and all those impacted by this situation. This is a tragic situation, and we grieve it,” the church said.

“As people of faith, we know that what God has made is sacred. As people whose lives are enriched by the companionship of animals, we know they must be treated with care, respect, and dignity,” the statement continued.

“We are mindful of the significant spiritual and emotional impact of this news on our community.”

The Episcopal Church, like some other mainline Protestant denominations, departs from the historic Christian faith by ordaining women to the pastorate.

The website for Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green has a statement confirming that they are an “open and affirming church.”

That means they approve of homosexuality and transgenderism — behaviors which likewise deviate from historic Christian sexual ethics.

“Trinity on the Green affirms that God’s love extends to all people. We strive to reflect the diversity of the kingdom of God, welcoming people whatever their race, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, health status, physical ability, marital status, spiritual or religious background,” the statement reads.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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