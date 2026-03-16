Female Episcopal Minister Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Three Dogs Die

An Episcopal minister in Connecticut is accused of wrongdoing in relation to the alleged abuse of her dogs.

Lisa Levy, the community care minister at Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green in New Haven, is facing five counts of animal cruelty, according to a report from Optimum News 12.

The warrant for her arrest claimed that Levy, 48, and her boyfriend brought multiple dogs to the veterinarian, with the canines suffering from chemical burns or neurological damage.

Of the couple’s five dogs, three of them died.

Levy also cared for other animals in recent years, but they had died, were returned, or were euthanized due to medical problems, according to the warrant.

Levy was arrested on Feb. 20 and was released on a $15,000 bond, according to a report from the New Haven Independent.

She reportedly indicated that her boyfriend could have been responsible for the poor condition of the animals.

“If a person did this, it wasn’t me,” she told officers. “If he’s hurting my dogs it’s a huge deal breaker.”

In a phone interview, the boyfriend said that “every few months there has been bad news with an animal.”

He claimed that “certain dogs will be perfectly fine, then have issues.”

Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green said that Levy has been placed on administrative leave.

A Connecticut minister was arrested after several of her dogs died while suffering from chemical burns and neurological issues.

Trinity Episcopal Church Pastor Lisa Levy, 48, was charged with five counts of animal cruelty after officials in Hamden said they noted a concerning… pic.twitter.com/8ztrKo2Kkf — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) February 28, 2026

“We are keeping Lisa in our prayers and all those impacted by this situation. This is a tragic situation, and we grieve it,” the church said.

“As people of faith, we know that what God has made is sacred. As people whose lives are enriched by the companionship of animals, we know they must be treated with care, respect, and dignity,” the statement continued.

“We are mindful of the significant spiritual and emotional impact of this news on our community.”

The Episcopal Church, like some other mainline Protestant denominations, departs from the historic Christian faith by ordaining women to the pastorate.

The website for Trinity Episcopal Church on the Green has a statement confirming that they are an “open and affirming church.”

That means they approve of homosexuality and transgenderism — behaviors which likewise deviate from historic Christian sexual ethics.

“Trinity on the Green affirms that God’s love extends to all people. We strive to reflect the diversity of the kingdom of God, welcoming people whatever their race, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, health status, physical ability, marital status, spiritual or religious background,” the statement reads.

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