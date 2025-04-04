Not often does one applaud a celebrity’s moral clarity while at the same time lamenting her cognitive dissonance.

Alas, even when displays of courage make the truth obvious, some people still cannot see the forest for the trees.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who remains a committed Democrat despite her objections to the transgender invasion of women’s spaces, delivered a scathing rebuke of the USA Fencing officials who, during a recent tournament in Maryland, disqualified 31-year-old fencer Stephanie Turner from the competition then escorted her from the venue when she refused to compete against a man posing as a woman.

With delicious irony in light of the gesture’s woke symbolism, Turner took a knee rather than fight.

Then, a clip of that incident went viral on the social media platform X. Navratilova shared the clip, along with her own indignation.

“This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair???” Navratilova wrote.

Of course, no sane person, free from woke narcissism, regards “fairness” as an objective of transgender ideology.

Nonetheless, Navratilova continued.

“I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing, shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bulls*** bus!!!” the tennis legend added.

This is what happens when female athletes protest! Anyone here still thinks this is fair??? I am fuming… and shame on @USAFencing , shame on you for doing this. How dare you throw women under the gender bullshit bus!!! https://t.co/2ojOJvJiLx — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 2, 2025

On some major policy failures, of course, Republicans and Democrats share a substantial amount of blame. Catastrophic wars and the national debt leap to mind.

Only one party, however, has promoted the transgender invasion of women’s spaces.

Last month, for instance, 45 Democratic senators conspired to kill legislation that would have prevented federally funded schools from allowing males to compete in activities set apart for females.

Navratilova’s X profile, however, described her as “voting blue despite the Dems stance on women’s sex based spaces.”

In other words, she has continued to support the only people capable of perpetuating the transgender madness she despises.

That kind of cognitive dissonance would seem to reveal a lifetime of brainwashing at the hands of the establishment media and other diabolical institutions, for the 68-year-old tennis legend made it clear — even in replies to comments on her own post — that she somehow still regards President Donald Trump and not his woke-authoritarian enemies as the real bearer of fascism. It boggles the mind.

Nonetheless, one retains hope for Navratilova and others like her. After all, if she could applaud Turner’s obvious bravery, and if the injustice committed against the female fencer did indeed fill Navratilova with outrage, then it remains possible for her to eventually connect all the dots and to finally see the magnitude of the lies she has absorbed.

