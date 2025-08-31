Share
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a news conference in New York City on June 12, 2025.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a news conference in New York City on June 12, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura - Pool / Getty Images)

Female NYP Reporter Furious After Punk Who Sucker Punched Her Reportedly Out on $1 Bail

 By Michael Austin  August 31, 2025 at 12:00pm
The man who allegedly attacked a reporter at the New York Post as she was walking to work two years ago has finally been caught, but there’s a massive catch.

Tina Moore, who leads the outlet’s New York Police Department bureau, shared in a Saturday article that Kamieo Caines, the man who allegedly sucker-punched her in the stomach, has finally been arrested.

But he was granted “an insulting $1 bail by infamously soft-on-crime Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.”

He’s still locked up at Rikers Island because he allegedly attempted to “sell drugs to an undercover cop just before he was collared.”

Caines’ bail for that case was set at $200,000.

“Police were only able to charge Caines in my assault because cops were actively seeking him in the drug case — which kept the clock in my case legally ticking, a police source told me,” Moore revealed.

Bragg’s office informed Moore that Caines was arrested after he was spotted allegedly selling drugs in public.

They discovered “17 vials of crack and seven baggies of heroin on him.”

As it turns out, Caines has an extensive history of violating the law: he has 20 prior arrests and was on parole when the attack unfolded.

Do you think Democrats can ever shed their soft-on-crime reputation?

To name just a few cases, he was convicted in 2013 for injuring a person while already in Rikers, and he was imprisoned again in 2017 for attacking two men with a boxcutter inside a subway station.

Moore was then forced to ask a question that “thousands of NYC crime victims” before her have also had to ask: “What took so damn long?”

“I took a photo of Caines on Chambers Street and Broadway moments after he slugged me as we passed each other at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2023,” she said.

“He didn’t say a word after hitting me and took off toward the nearby No. 1/2/3 subway line. I gave the photo to detectives.”

Moore said that police looked for Caines, but that their “hands were tied because of criminal-friendly bail reform.”

“No judge would have held him for simple assault — a misdemeanor. Since bail reform laws passed in 2019 the offense hasn’t been bail eligible — and police know that all too well,” she continued.

“Even if officers arrested Caines two years ago, he would have been right back out on the street. The system’s revolving door is one of the things that frustrates police officers and has so many of them racing for the exits.”

Moore noted that she has written “plenty of stories about crimes” as a New York City crime reporter for more than 20 years.

“Stories about random assaults exploded since bail reform went into effect in 2019,” she added. “Since my attack, I notice them all.”

“New York needs to do better by me — and all the other victims of crime in this city.”

