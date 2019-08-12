SECTIONS
Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers

By Jack Davis
Published August 12, 2019 at 8:31am
A new report claims that journalists covering Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont were roughed up Sunday while covering his appearance at the Iowa State Fair.

The report comes days after a Turning Point USA field representative asking questions of former Vice President Joe Biden was grabbed on the arm by the candidate while asking a question of the Democratic front-runner.

Washington Examiner reported that journalists were mistreated on Sunday with the worst conduct taking place near an event sponsored by the Des Moines Register, a major Iowa newspaper.

“Do not put your hands on me. You keep pushing me,” a female photographer yelled at a Sanders campaign staff member, the Examiner reported.

According to the Examiner, this was not an isolated incident.

It reported that Sanders’ campaign staff repeatedly pushed another female reporter to the point where another journalist inquired whether she was OK. The individuals working security at the event also manhandled media representatives, the Examiner reported.

Is this an attempt to bully the media?

It also said that a Des Moines Register staff member “pushed a gate into a reporter for the Washington Examiner after telling him that ‘not all press’ would be allowed to follow Sanders around.”

The report said that “numerous journalists complained about what they saw as appalling treatment of the press.”

Twitter responded with outrage at the incident.

On Friday, it was Biden who lashed out at a questioner.

“Don’t play games with me, kid,” Biden told a field representative for Turning Point USA after she asked the candidate how many genders there are and then wanted him to explain his response.

The questioner, whose name was only given as Katie, later explained on YouTube what took place.

“When I asked the question, it took a few seconds for the question to register, and then he responded with ‘three.’ I asked a follow-up question. I asked, ‘OK, what are they?’ Joe Biden looked at me and said, ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’ I started to walk away, and then it doesn’t stop there. He grabs my arm and then pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and he yells something about marriage at me,” she said.

“So, I walked away and was mad, just very, very mad that someone would actually treat me like that,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
