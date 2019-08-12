Female Photographer Reportedly Shoved, Screamed At by Bernie Sanders Campaign Staffers

A new report claims that journalists covering Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont were roughed up Sunday while covering his appearance at the Iowa State Fair.

The report comes days after a Turning Point USA field representative asking questions of former Vice President Joe Biden was grabbed on the arm by the candidate while asking a question of the Democratic front-runner.

Washington Examiner reported that journalists were mistreated on Sunday with the worst conduct taking place near an event sponsored by the Des Moines Register, a major Iowa newspaper.

“Do not put your hands on me. You keep pushing me,” a female photographer yelled at a Sanders campaign staff member, the Examiner reported.

According to the Examiner, this was not an isolated incident.

It reported that Sanders’ campaign staff repeatedly pushed another female reporter to the point where another journalist inquired whether she was OK. The individuals working security at the event also manhandled media representatives, the Examiner reported.

It also said that a Des Moines Register staff member “pushed a gate into a reporter for the Washington Examiner after telling him that ‘not all press’ would be allowed to follow Sanders around.”

The report said that “numerous journalists complained about what they saw as appalling treatment of the press.”

Twitter responded with outrage at the incident.

Bernie Sanders staffers manhandle press at Iowa State Fair https://t.co/YF1RHAyHvb | Totally believable. He hires some HORRIBLE ppl, treats the media with utmost contempt & rudeness, & NEVER reins in his bullies. — thepolitical #BravenakDoesNotExonerate cat (@thepoliticalcat) August 12, 2019

Hypocrite Bernie Sanders’ staffers push Media around, while Dems claim President Trump is doing it! #Trump2020 https://t.co/OXtvq64uMK — Ray (@RBacliff) August 12, 2019

On Friday, it was Biden who lashed out at a questioner.

“Don’t play games with me, kid,” Biden told a field representative for Turning Point USA after she asked the candidate how many genders there are and then wanted him to explain his response.

The questioner, whose name was only given as Katie, later explained on YouTube what took place.

“When I asked the question, it took a few seconds for the question to register, and then he responded with ‘three.’ I asked a follow-up question. I asked, ‘OK, what are they?’ Joe Biden looked at me and said, ‘Don’t mess with me, kid.’ I started to walk away, and then it doesn’t stop there. He grabs my arm and then pulls me back to make eye contact with him again and he yells something about marriage at me,” she said.

“So, I walked away and was mad, just very, very mad that someone would actually treat me like that,” she said.

