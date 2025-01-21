Some female prisoners are desperate for President Donald Trump to protect them from men who claim identity as women in order to abuse inmates of the opposite sex.

The administration of now-former President Joe Biden sought to extend protections for individuals claiming transgender identity. Under one Bureau of Prisons policy passed three years ago, that even included housing males claiming to be females in women’s prisons.

Trump signaled that transgender policies advanced under Biden would be nixed once he returned to the White House, a reality which female inmates welcomed.

Rhonda Fleming, a prisoner who is halfway through a 27-year sentence for Medicare fraud at Carswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, recently filed a lawsuit seeking to challenge men being housed in women’s prisons, but a judge recently ruled against her, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

She now hopes the new commander-in-chief will make some changes.

“Trump tried to help in 2018 by changing the policy when I initially filed on this, but as soon as he was out of office, Biden overturned everything he did and brought even more men into the prison,” she said.

Jeff Bristol, her attorney, told the outlet that the best outcome “is to have our opinion rendered moot with the Trump administration repealing the policy and making a new one that protects the rights of women inmates.”

The new administration recently met with former prisoner Jeanette Driever about amending the policy.

“They’re going to bring awareness to what’s happening in women’s prisons and hopefully change some laws,” Driever told the Daily Mail.

“Someone from the Trump team emailed me back saying they will be calling me.”

Trump indeed said during his inaugural address on Monday that he would toss Biden administration policies related to the claims of transgenderism.

“This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life. We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit based,” he said in the speech, per a transcript from the Associated Press.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

The concerns shared by Fleming, Driever, and other women are by no means unfounded.

There have been a number of instances in which males claiming female identity have assaulted fellow prisoners.

Tremaine Carroll, a 52-year-old state prisoner, was housed in Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California, after claiming identity as a female, but is accused of raping several female inmates, according to KFSN-TV.

The inmate was permitted to remain in a women’s prison even though he was charged with two counts of oral copulation by force back in 1990 because of a California law, which took effect in 2021, that permits inmates to stay in facilities that align with their so-called gender identity.

Allowing violent men to be locked away with women expresses deep contempt for those women, even if such policies are coated in a veneer of compassion or empathy.

Actual compassion looks much more like denying predators the ability to victimize others.

Hopefully that happens very soon.

