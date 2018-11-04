SECTIONS
Female Reporter Reveals How Alec Baldwin Wished Death upon Her

Actor Alec Baldwin during a 2017 political rallyJStone / ShutterstockActor Alec Baldwin has been accused of assaulting a man over a dispute involving a parking space. (JStone / Shutterstock

By Jack Davis
at 1:39pm
Actor Alec Baldwin, who was arrested Friday after a fracas over a parking spot, once threatened ABC News White House Correspondent Tara Palmeri, the reporter said Friday.

“Alec Baldwin also told me ‘I hope you choke to death’ when I was on assignment, staking out his house,” Palmeri tweeted as she and other reporters discussed past brushes with Baldwin.

The 2013 incident took place outside Baldwin’s home after an attempt by the New York Post to get a comment from Baldwin about his wife, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time.

Palmeri had initially said Baldwin told her, “I want to choke you to death.”

A later review of audio from the incident obtained by TMZ revealed that Baldwin actually said, “I want you to choke to death.”

During that incident, Post photographer G.N. Miller said Baldwin directed racial slurs at him. Baldwin denied the claim.

At the time, USA Today reported that prior to speaking to her, Palmeri alleged that Baldwin grabbed her by the arm.

Baldwin was arrested Friday in New York City after a 49-year-old man was punched in the jaw, CNN reported.

Baldwin later tweeted his side of the story.

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much,” Baldwin wrote. “I realize that it has become a sport to tag people w as many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.

“Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true,” Baldwin wrote.

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted about her own unpleasant encounter with Baldwin.

At least one writer said Baldwin’s behavior has become tiresome.

“Alec has been running roughshod over ordinary people for years. But in each case, he is never punished, and his lunatic anger is never halted. He’s gotten away with it so long, regular rules of behavior simply do not apply,” wrote Andrea Peyser in the New York Post.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Recently Posted

