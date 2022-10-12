Parler Share
News
Sports

Female Sports Host Has Scathing Message for Those Offended by NFL Commentator's 'Sexist' Remark

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2022 at 12:12pm
Parler Share

Amid an ocean of commentary condemning NFL commentator Troy Aikman for a remark during Monday night’s game, one female voice wishes the critics would get a life.

On Monday night, Aikman took a dim view of a roughing the passer call against Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones after he sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Monday night’s call came after a debated roughing the passer call favoring Tom Brady on Sunday, which some thought was linked to the concussion suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when he was sacked earlier this season.

After the Monday night penalty, Aikman told ESPN viewers: “My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and, you know, we take the dresses off,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Twitter erupted in politically correct scoldings.

Trending:
Dems Scared to Bring Attention to 'Sensitive Topic' 12 Days After Election: 'The Plan Is ... to Downplay'

Meghan Ottolini, a co-host on “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” on Boston’s WEEI-FM, offered a counterpoint.

Do you agree with Meghan Ottolini?

In a clip of the show posted to Twitter, she interpreted the comment to mean “stop playing like a bunch of girls.”

One of her co-hosts asked whether she was offended and whether Aikamn should apologize.

Related:
Media Pundits Immediately Pounce on 'Monday Night Football' Commentator for Alleged 'Sexist' On-Air Comment

“Hell no to both! I’m not offended at all,” she said, before stumbling over a few words and then adding, “Honestly, who cares?”

“I don’t care. If you’re offended by that, it’s like when somebody asks me if you can say like, ‘Let’s go guys’ to your team of girls soccer players. It’s like, yeah, honestly, why are you wasting your time on this?”

Ottolini said it must be nice to have free time for outrage.

“If this infuriates you, I’m jealous that you have so much energy to dedicate to being mad at Troy Aikman,” she said. “It’s like, why are you watching this anyway?”

In a separate clip posted to Twitter, she said anger should be saved for “the important stuff.”

“If you want to get mad about like, legal rights or whatever, we can go down that road. If you want to tell guys on the field to take their dresses off, like, I don’t even give it a second of thought,” she said

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dem Makes Nasty Move, Doctors Photo of GOP Mayra Flores for Smear Campaign Ad
Tulsi Gabbard Sounds Alarm on Clinton, Other Dems: If You Go Against Them, 'You're Dead'
Female Sports Host Has Scathing Message for Those Offended by NFL Commentator's 'Sexist' Remark
Reality TV Star in Shock After 23-Year-Old Son Suffers Stroke and Heart Failure
NATO Deploys 30 Warships to Baltic Ahead of Nuclear Drills, 'United and Determined Response'
See more...

Conversation