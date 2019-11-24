SECTIONS
News
Print

Female Student Mocked, Robbed by Mob of Protesters Outside Ann Coulter Event

By Jack Davis
Published November 24, 2019 at 12:26pm
Print

A female student who wanted to attend conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter’s speech Wednesday night at the University of California at Berkeley found herself under attack by protesters when she tried to enter the hall where Coulter was speaking.

Multiple videos of the encounter and the protests were posted by conservative journalist Andy Ngo on his Twitter account.

“Left-wing protesters at @UCBerkeley block a woman from entering Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. A protester then pretends to be with the event organizers in order to steal the woman’s ticket,” he wrote.

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

The video shows a sea of protesters engulfing the lone female student, chanting “Go home” repeatedly. One protester then pretends to be someone else and asks the girl for her ticket, which she surrendered only to find out she had been tricked.

Does this show the true nature of the intolerant left?

Around her, the protesters dance to celebrate the fact that they had stopped the student from getting through.

Another of the several videos posted by Ngo from a different angle shows the same student being swarmed and screamed at.

(Warning: Graphic language ahead.)

“‘Get the f— out of here, bitch!’ Far-left protesters block and scream at woman attempting to get to Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event,” Ngo posted on Twitter.

Ngo noted in a later tweet that — like many far-left demonstrators — the protesters had little regard for the police performing security to protect Coulter’s First Amendment rights.

“Far-left protesters curse expletives at police who guarded Wheeler Hall at @UCBerkeley where @AnnCoulter spoke. The protesters also prevented some from attending the event by forming a wall. #antifa ” Ngo wrote.

RELATED: Trump Reportedly Has a Plan for a Very Intimidating Border Wall

The result was that many were arrested.

Coulter, who is known not to back down from a confrontation, had her own Twitter comeback to the protesters.

“They hate the Coulter ticket holder because she’s pretty and has long blonde hair,” she tweeted.

Berkeley student Abel De La Cruz, part of the group By Any Means Necessary, said the group wanted to shut down Coulter’s speech because she “incites violence against communities of color,” according to the Daily Californian.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Small Group of Islands in Pacific, Bougainville, Could Be Newest Recognized Nation Soon
Farmers Praise Trump After Tariffs Lead to Boost in Demand for US Crops
Trump Blames 'Do Nothing Democrats' for 'Dead in the Water' US-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal
Biden Says Graham Is 'About To Go Down,' Claims He'll Regret Ukraine Investigation 'His Whole Life'
FBI Wants To Question Prince Andrew Over Connection to Epstein: Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×