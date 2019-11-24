Female Student Mocked, Robbed by Mob of Protesters Outside Ann Coulter Event

A female student who wanted to attend conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter’s speech Wednesday night at the University of California at Berkeley found herself under attack by protesters when she tried to enter the hall where Coulter was speaking.

Multiple videos of the encounter and the protests were posted by conservative journalist Andy Ngo on his Twitter account.

“Left-wing protesters at @UCBerkeley block a woman from entering Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. A protester then pretends to be with the event organizers in order to steal the woman’s ticket,” he wrote.

Left-wing protesters at @UCBerkeley block a woman from entering Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. A protester then pretends to be with the event organizers in order to steal the woman’s ticket. pic.twitter.com/z4YrZXsVqX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2019

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

The video shows a sea of protesters engulfing the lone female student, chanting “Go home” repeatedly. One protester then pretends to be someone else and asks the girl for her ticket, which she surrendered only to find out she had been tricked.

Does this show the true nature of the intolerant left? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (383 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Around her, the protesters dance to celebrate the fact that they had stopped the student from getting through.

Another of the several videos posted by Ngo from a different angle shows the same student being swarmed and screamed at.

(Warning: Graphic language ahead.)

“‘Get the f— out of here, bitch!’ Far-left protesters block and scream at woman attempting to get to Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event,” Ngo posted on Twitter.

“Get the f— out of here, bitch!” Far-left protesters block and scream at woman attempting to get to Wheeler Hall for the @AnnCoulter event. #antifa pic.twitter.com/xroAvCWT9l — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2019

Ngo noted in a later tweet that — like many far-left demonstrators — the protesters had little regard for the police performing security to protect Coulter’s First Amendment rights.

“Far-left protesters curse expletives at police who guarded Wheeler Hall at @UCBerkeley where @AnnCoulter spoke. The protesters also prevented some from attending the event by forming a wall. #antifa ” Ngo wrote.

RELATED: Trump Reportedly Has a Plan for a Very Intimidating Border Wall

Far-left protesters curse expletives at police who guarded Wheeler Hall at @UCBerkeley where @AnnCoulter spoke. The protesters also prevented some from attending the event by forming a wall. #antifa pic.twitter.com/TvG1Oj5HU7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 21, 2019

The result was that many were arrested.

Multiple masked protesters arrested at tonight’s campus event. #AnnCoulter #ucberkeley — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) November 21, 2019

Coulter, who is known not to back down from a confrontation, had her own Twitter comeback to the protesters.

“They hate the Coulter ticket holder because she’s pretty and has long blonde hair,” she tweeted.

They hate the Coulter ticket holder because she’s pretty and has long blonde hair. https://t.co/vhXJfZTCLE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 21, 2019

Berkeley student Abel De La Cruz, part of the group By Any Means Necessary, said the group wanted to shut down Coulter’s speech because she “incites violence against communities of color,” according to the Daily Californian.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.