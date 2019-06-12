Feminist Group Plans To Fly Diapered Trump Balloon During Trump’s Fourth of July Speech

A feminist group says it will fly a blimp portraying President Donald Trump as a diapered baby during the president’s Fourth of July speech.

Code Pink, a progressive women’s grassroots organization, announced in a news release that it plans to fly the diapered Trump blimp in Washington, D.C.

The plan comes after the president’s announcement to speak at an event called “A Salute to America.”

“Baby Trump is coming to DC this July 4th!” Code Pink said in the news release. “When Trump speaks at the Lincoln Memorial, let’s show him what a big baby he is.”

“President Trump is planning to speak at the Lincoln Memorial on July 4, at an event named ‘A Salute to America,’” the news release said.

TRENDING: Trump Asserts Executive Privilege over Congress-Subpoenaed Docs

“But Trump’s America has been one of putting children in cages, banning refugees and immigrants, aligning with the murderous Saudi regime, supporting Israel’s occupation and system of apartheid, instigating a war with Iran, and spreading hate and racism across the U.S. and the world. We say no way!”

The group invites readers to join the protest against Trump’s alleged racism, hatred, fear and militarism.

The group used its Twitter account to call locals in the D.C. area to join the protest.

***If you’re located in or near the DC area, join us on July 4th for an all-out demonstration against Trump and his administration’s militarism.***https://t.co/BVpnicPJ3Y — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 7, 2019

Versions of the diapered Trump blimp have been seen in Argentina, various border cities, and, most noticeably, in London, according to CNN.

When the president visited London in June, the blimp made an appearance as well.

The #BabyTrumpBlimp has been set up at Trafalgar Square, London. pic.twitter.com/1k5VIe8bZ0 — The US Times (@TUSTimes) June 4, 2019

Trump announced in February that this year’s Fourth of July’s celebration would be “one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C.”

“It will be called ‘A Salute To America’ and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial,” the president tweeted. “Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me!”

HOLD THE DATE! We will be having one of the biggest gatherings in the history of Washington, D.C., on July 4th. It will be called “A Salute To America” and will be held at the Lincoln Memorial. Major fireworks display, entertainment and an address by your favorite President, me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

RELATED: 4 Republican Senators Break with Colleagues To Rebuke Trump Deal

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.