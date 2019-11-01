SECTIONS
Feminists Declare Victory in Colorado Town, 11-Year-Old Girls Can Now Go Topless

By Jared Harris
Published November 1, 2019 at 1:47pm
In decades past, feminists fought for issues like women’s suffrage and equal protection under the law.

Their newest victory? Securing the “right” for young girls to walk topless around a Colorado town.

Women of all ages can now legally walk topless around Fort Collins, Colorado, without fear of prosecution.

According to Ford Collins Coloradoan, the city removed a law that prevented girls over the age of 10 from being publicly topless in early September.

This slow slide into Sodom and Gomorrah-style debauchery is partly a result of Fort Collins deciding it wasn’t worth it to fight a “#FreetheNipple” federal lawsuit.

In total, the years-long legal fight cost the city over $320,000.

A district court first ruled the law unconstitutional in 2017, claiming the city can’t enforce a law that only applies to women.

A federal appeals court upheld that ruling earlier this year.

“The thing that bothered me was that we had established an ordinance that I believe reflected the values of our community,” Susan Gutowsky, a member of the Fort Collins City Council, told the Coloradoan.

Should Fort Collins have fought this court case, no matter the cost?

“Then two young women came and defied that, and three judges decided the case for us, and we lost the ordinance that reflected our values.”

One of those young women, plaintiff Brit Hoagland, rejoiced that the law had been wiped from the books.

“Addressing small parts of inequality can make a big difference in how people are treated on a day to day basis, and I thought free the nipple was just one small step closer to how it should be,” Hoagland told KGUN.

The assertion that men and women are the exact same is a staple of leftist ideology.

Transgender movements, and liberals’ blind support for them, have all but done away with the biological differences between the two sexes.

In the place of empirical science, there is now only emotion and feelings.

Those behind the lawsuit that destroyed the topless ban now see their revolution spreading nationwide.

“We made a huge impact way beyond Fort Collins,” Hoagland said, “and we were just trying to start a conversation. And that conversation reached to so many more people. It’s a miraculous achievement I didn’t think I would see in my lifetime let alone so soon.”

While “miraculous” isn’t the word I would have chosen, the ruling is absolutely an achievement for the left.

Now, children don’t need to be shepherded into public libraries in front of grown men dressed as women to be exposed to the realities of sexual degeneration in America.

As the court confirmed, children in Fort Collins can now participate in that same worrying culture.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







