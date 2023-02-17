Feminists Furious Over 'Gift' Tiger Woods Handed to Justin Thomas After Outdriving Him

Tiger Woods is back playing competitive golf, but he already got himself in trouble with the woke, feminist left for his “gift” to golf partner Justin Thomas after he bested Thomas in a driving matchup on Thursday.

After a seven-month break, Woods appeared at the Genesis Invitational and finished five strokes back from the leader at 2-under par with a 69.

Woods was teamed with his good friend Justin Thomas along with Rory McIlroy, who made up the third member of the team. And while Woods wasn’t particularly wowing everyone with his scores, by the ninth tee he found himself a bright spot.

After Woods popped a longer drive than either Thomas or McIlroy, Woods had a special gift for the younger player, and the whole thing was caught on video, USA Today reported.

Woods hit a 323-yard drive off the tee while Thomas’ shot only ranged out to 313 yards. And that was the moment that Tiger was waiting for, because as the two began walking down the fairway, Woods slipped a tampon into Thomas’ hand.

Yes, Tiger Woods 100% handed Justin Thomas a tampon after he outdrove him. pic.twitter.com/VJbfldyXhw — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 17, 2023

Tiger Woods had a gift for Justin Thomas after driving it past him on number nine. (via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/HXZEQSAhEU — Rick Gehman (@RickRunGood) February 17, 2023

Thomas wasn’t the only one to get shown up on the hole. McIlroy also noted that he was a bit miffed that Tiger was outdriving him and later noted that he’d better put in some driving-range time so that Tiger isn’t outdriving him in the future.

“I’m going to go work on the range. I put my driver up a click in loft at the start of the week, I might have to turn it back down again,” McIlroy said. “I don’t like him hitting it by me.”

Woods had a fairly good day overall, with three birdies in a row to end round two.

“I didn’t want to be the idiot host to miss it right in front of everybody after I just went birdie-birdie,” Woods said, according to ESPN. “It was a great round.”

Still, solid performance or no, not everyone was amused by Tiger’s tampon joke. Many feminist wokesters on social media attacked Woods for misogyny.

USA Today’s Christine Brennan blasted Woods as a bad “girl dad” for the tampon joke. Brennan slammed Tiger for using the tampon to say, in essence, “You play like a girl.”

Really, Tiger? You’re a 47-year-old ‘girl dad’ who still pulls juvenile and sexist tampon pranks like an immature school boy? My @usatodaysports column: https://t.co/s6Pk6vTLn3 — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) February 17, 2023

“Really, Tiger?” Brennan moaned. “What a bizarre thing for a ‘girl dad’ to do. His daughter Sam, now 15, grew up playing soccer and had just played in a tournament in Florida when she arrived to watch him win the Masters in 2019.”

Brennan was hardly alone. Many jumped to social media to deliver feminist rebukes to Woods.

😡WHY did they think this was funny? WHAT was the purpose of it? HOW are we supposed to remove any stigma around periods and menstrual health if top-level sportsmen are pulling stunts like this & giggling like school boys?😡@thewellhq https://t.co/RvTQKuh9CO — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) February 17, 2023

Positioning menstruation as weakness is the patriarchy and this is a puerile, stale joke. Let’s put the menstrual cramp machine on Tiger Woods so he can have some more data about menstruation. https://t.co/0tuZdYzjLZ — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 17, 2023

Sports commentators laughing, and the fact that Tiger Woods had the tampon in his pocket, ready for the right moment to disrespect women, again 🙄 yeah, I guess Tiger might want to get a refresher on all that therapy he had after his first wife discovered what his other hobby was — liz (@liz63972336) February 17, 2023

But, Twitter being Twitter, not everyone agreed with the woke feminists. Many saw it as a harmless joke.

Nathan Matin took it right back to the wokesters by noting that they say men can menstruate, yet are also mad that two men handled a tampon.

Feminists:

Men can have periods!

Also Feminists:

Tiger Woods handing Justin a tampon iS a ThOuGht CriMe — Nathan Martin (@NathanMartin) February 17, 2023

Another Twitter user pointed out that liberals have been trying to get tampons put in men’s rooms for years.

Tiger Woods catching heat for handing a Tampon to JT as a joke for our driving him?…. Weird because I’m seeing plenty of places putting tampons in men’s bathrooms as men CAN get periods, can’t they? Pathetic. — My Name (@marshdog123) February 17, 2023

And a liberal sports reporter also found the anti-Tiger backlash a bit too much.

I don’t often agree with today’s conservatives, but the backlash to Tiger Woods slipping Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him is ridiculous. 1. It was a private joke intended for Thomas & nobody else. Yes, that matters. A lot. 2. Yes, he loves his daughter — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) February 17, 2023

Finally, if one wishes to get technical, female golfers absolutely can’t drive a ball as far as male golfers. If you just want to look at the numbers, top male PGA golfer Cameron Young has a top drive of 316 yards, while top LPGA golfer Maria Fasso’s average shot is only 279 yards. And the stats show that the median distance for men is 290.7 yards, while the median for women is only 257.5 .So, “playing like a girl” in the PGA would, indeed, mean someone is falling behind.

Regardless, it is just another example of the left-wing sports media looking for the woke angle instead of just covering sports.

