If you haven’t watched the 2006 cult classic film “Idiocracy” you don’t need to bother. You’re living it. Truth really is stranger than fiction.

The film version stars Luke Wilson as Corporal Joe Bauers, the definition of an average American. Bauers is chosen to participate in a top-secret hibernation program which is then forgotten. Bauers wakes up half a millennium into the future that’s “so incredibly moronic” that he’s by far the most intelligent person alive. The sci-fi comedy was written by Mike Judge and Ethan Cohen.

The reality version of “Idiocracy” stars Joe Biden, Dianne Feinstein and John Fetterman who are mentally challenged leaders of a government tinkering at the edge of an abyss. It would be darkly hilarious if it wasn’t really happening.

In his latest blooper reel, Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — while trying to talk tough to CEOs concerning the ongoing United Auto Workers strike — becomes unintelligible. Sadly, this is business as usual for Fetterman, as his the clownish outfit of shorts and a sweatshirt. The 70s pornstar mustache is relatively new, but it only adds to the surreal feel of the scene.

Fetterman — playing champion for the union although he has never belonged to a union — attempts to demonize manufacturing CEOs for being rich. It doesn’t quite work out for him.

Fetterman suffered from a stroke in May 2022, according to the New York Post.

Since then he has had some trouble with hearing what other people are saying, “comparing it to the muffled words of Charlie Brown’s teacher in ‘Peanuts.'” I’m not sure he can hear his own voice, but if he can it must seem like, well, he’s Charlie Brown’s teacher in the flesh.

One has to wonder what world leaders must think when they see the short-clad Fetterman on television. They might be able to write it off as a fluke if it wasn’t for the fact that Fetterman is not alone.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, who is 90 years old, has faced questions about her ability to govern for years but she’s still there, at least in body if not mind. Critics see the current commander-in-chief growing more unfit to serve by the minute.

It may just be me, but progressive voters — presumably somebody votes these people into office — seem to prefer mental weakness over mental acutity in their candidates.

Fetterman doesn’t help himself either. He posted a clip of himself driving to the UAW event and all it manages to do is make me question his judgment even further. He looks like he’s on the way to a party for frat rejects rather than a strike that can potentially impact the lives of millions of people.

Hold that line, @UAW! On my way to join you now💪 pic.twitter.com/bh4BS5dvIG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) September 16, 2023

Fetterman was also caught in a bizarre reaction to the recent announcement of Biden’s impeachment inquiry. It looked like he might be having another stroke. This does nothing to inspire confidence in our government.

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

Uber Progressive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer from New York can’t hide Fetterman’s mental issues by relaxing dress codes. You can’t hide Feinstein‘s failing health or Biden‘s failing mind. The question is, why would you?

It all leads back — as it always does — to politicians who believe only in power and do whatever it takes to hold onto it. People like this don’t know how to do the right thing because in a world where there is only power there is no right and wrong only power and who has it and who doesn’t.

In the film version of “Idiocracy,” there’s a scene where Bauer is taking an IQ test. The filmmakers had no idea that people like Fetterman would ascend to power. If they did, I wonder if they would have remade the scene. Somehow I don’t find it quite as funny as I used to.

Future generations — assuming the U.S. somehow survives the onslaught of hyper-stupidity and mental decline we currently find ourselves in — may look back on scenes like Fetterman at the UAW rally and find it funny.

But it’s not funny now. It’s scary as hell.

