Fetterman Breaks Ranks from Dems, Praises Trump Over Iran Attack

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s announced attacks on Iranian targets in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Middle East, Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman — one of Israel’s strongest supporters in his party — praised the attacks, much to the consternation of leftists on social media.

Fetterman drew over a million views from resharing a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post announcing the attacks and saying he was “grateful” for the action.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in the post.

“All planes are now outside Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he added.

Fordow, a nuclear facility built underneath a mountain, was considered the likely target of any American strike, as it was likely immune to anything but U.S. bunker-buster bombs.

However, details of the operation itself were saved for a live speech Trump had scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday night.

“There is not another military in the world that could have done this,” Trump added, seeming to emphasize that point. “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Fetterman posted Trump’s message along with his own words of support.

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move,” Fetterman said.

“Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world,” he added, along with an American flag emoji.

Fetterman had called for this line of action previously, such as during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News in which he called for the United States to target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Absolutely gone — taken him out,” Fetterman said.

“I think the way Israel operates, they just take out the leadership, just like they did with Hezbollah,” he added. “And they’ve already done that with the Iranian leadership, just took them out, even laying in their beds.”

Nevertheless, Fetterman’s support drew mixed reactions from identifiably left-wing accounts on X:

Instead, Fetterman’s statement on the matter aligned more closely with other remarks from congressional Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says,” Johnson said in a statement. “The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.

“President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity,” he added.

“The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.”

