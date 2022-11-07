Parler Share
News

Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats

 By Randy DeSoto  November 7, 2022 at 11:37am
Parler Share

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman predicted Monday that his Republican rival Dr. Mehmet Oz will take an early lead in their contest as returns come in on Election Day.

However, he said that a “dramatic” change would happen overnight as more ballots are processed.

“Counting for ballots cast by mail and early in-person cannot begin until Election Day, thanks to the GOP-controlled legislature — an intentional move to help Republicans baselessly sow doubt about the election results when it suits them,” Fetterman wrote in a memo to “interested parties,” The Washington Post reported.

“Pennsylvania is one of only eight states that bans pre-processing of early mail-in ballots, forcing county officials to wait until 7 a.m. on Tuesday to begin opening returned ballots and scanning them into the system,” he added.

Fetterman pointed to the 1.4 million mail-in ballots requested, saying they will skew heavily Democratic when counted.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

The journalistic consortium Spotlight PA reported that roughly 70 percent of the mail-in ballot requests came from registered Democrats.

“The biggest share of absentee and mail ballot requests came from Allegheny County [which includes Pittsburgh] and Philadelphia — nearly a quarter of the total,” according to Spotlight.

Both are Democratic strongholds in the Keystone State.

Counties near Philadelphia — Bucks, Montgomery, and Northampton — requested the next largest shares. All three went for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Do you think Dr. Mehmet Oz will defeat John Fetterman?

“Because Pennsylvania is one of the only states that reports Election Day totals first before ballots cast by mail, and because more populated counties around Philadelphia can take longer to report, we should expect one of the most dramatic shifts in the country from initial GOP support in early results to stronger Democratic gains as more votes are processed,” Fetterman said.

Counties representatives from Allegheny, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties told Spotlight they expect ballot counting to be finished by Wednesday, the day after the election.

A Bucks County representative estimated a Wednesday or Thursday completion.

Meanwhile, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported last week most counties should be done counting by early Wednesday.

If so, that would be quicker than 2020, when news organizations could not declare a winner in the presidential race until the Saturday following the election.

Related:
Poll Worker Ejected By Election Office After What He Allegedly Did to Voters' Ballots

The Inquirer explained the delay caused by absentee ballot processing.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, “Elections workers have to check the mailing envelopes to make sure requirements are met, such as ensuring voters signed them,” the Inquirer reported.

“Workers open the mailing envelopes and remove the ballots, which are inside second ‘secrecy’ envelopes. Then they open that second envelope and remove the ballots, unfold them, flatten them, and, finally, run them through high-speed scanners that read and count them,” the news outlet added.

In the 2020 election, Pennsylvania voters cast approximately 4,216,000 ballots in person and 2,637,000 by mail-in ballots, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

So there were about twice as many mail-in ballots to process in 2020 than in the current election cycle.

Absentee ballots played a decisive role in Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania.

Then-President Donald Trump’s 600,000-vote lead in the state the morning after the election dwindled and eventually disappeared in the following days as absentee votes continued to be counted.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




True the Vote Leaders Released from Jail, and It's All on Video
Fetterman Declares Republicans Will Take Early Election Lead Before 'Dramatic' Overnight Comeback for Democrats
Jimmy Kimmel Threw Fit When Execs Made Request - Now Admits They Were 'Right' After Paying the Price
NBC Posts Shocking New Details on Paul Pelosi Attack Case - Then They Scrubbed the Entire Thing
'The View' Host Attacks Suburban Women Voting GOP: It's 'Like Roaches Voting for Raid'
See more...

Conversation