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Sen. John Fetterman walks through the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
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Sen. John Fetterman walks through the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol Building on Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Fetterman Draws a Red Line on What Would Cause Him to Quit the Democratic Party

 By Samuel Short  July 16, 2026 at 3:58pm
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Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman may not always have a “D” next to his name.

The lawmaker made an appearance Wednesday at The Hill Nation Summit in Washington, D.C., where he spoke candidly about what it would take to leave his party.

Before anyone gets excited that Republicans may have a new ally, The Hill noted in their reporting that he has “no plans” to jump ship.

However, the issue where he draws a line is Israel.

Footage of Fetterman’s comments was posted to social media platform X, where he said if Democrats become “the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me.”

Will Fetterman eventually leave the Democratic Party?

Speaking to Fox News, Fetterman used stern language, saying “that’s my red line” if being anti-Israel becomes part of the Democratic platform.

Per The Hill’s report, Fetterman cited legislation by Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican, to cut defense spending on Israel to the tune of $3.3 billion annually when voicing his concerns. The Times of Israel noted on Wednesday that Massie’s amendment lost in the House of Representatives by 314 to 104.

Massie was the only Republican to vote for it along with 103 Democrats.

Related:
Fetterman Smacks Down Platner's Campaign-Ending Video and Delusions of a 'Movement': 'Bro, You Will Only Be Remembered As the Accused Rapist'

The Hill also noted Fetterman’s attention being drawn to Michigan with Democratic primary candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

“If El-Sayed wins, then that puts Michigan much more in play for us and would require us to spend more money. What’s defined El-Sayed is the more anti-Israel and hostile-to-Israel thing,” he said.

In April, Fox News reported on comments by El-Sayed calling the government of Israel “just as evil” as Hamas. His comments made to CNN’s Manu Raju on “Inside Politics” were specifically, “It’s not how evil is this one versus that one — Hamas: Evil, Israeli government: Evil. We can say both.”

Per The Hill, Fetterman was also frustrated with his colleague in the Senate, Bernie Sanders, for backing Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner.

Platner has dropped out of the race, and Fetterman’s anger is focused on Platner’s history of alleged sexual misconduct. “As a Democrat, I am angry at people like Bernie Sanders, that pushed that accused rapist. Why did so many people on that left embrace that accused rapist?”

However, let’s not forget, Platner’s initial controversy stems from his Totenkopf chest tattoo he chose to cover just last year.

The symbol was used by the Nazi Schutzstaffel, the perpetrators of the Holocaust. The Democrats nearly had a man with a Nazi tattoo in office.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Hamas activists cast their lot in a mish-mash of leftists brainwashed with race and gender ideology.

It’s a motley crew, to say the least, and one that won’t be voting Republican anytime soon.

As Democrats look for a message to rally behind for November and in 2028, Fetterman’s fears stand a chance to become reality.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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