Fetterman Furious After Seeing Video Dems Won't Condemn - Shows Trump Haters Cheering US Troops Returning in Caskets

Shocking video from a radical anti-Iran war protest in Philadelphia showed participants explicitly supporting Islamic terror groups and calling for “cheers” every time an American servicemember comes home “in a casket.”

Demonstrators at the “Hands Off Iran” protests have carried signs attacking Israel, President Donald Trump, and even Democratic Sen. John Fetterman. One speaker in a video that went viral Thursday explicitly praised terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, advocating for a “strong Iranian state” to maintain their “fighting capacity” against Israel.

In the clip filmed by Philadelphia-based conservative activist Frankie Scales, the masked speaker drew loud cheers as he declared they celebrate American deaths and called for bringing the U.S. “to its knees.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philadelphia, PA (@surgephilly)

At least seven American military personnel were killed from hostile action during Operation Epic Fury, while six others were killed in the crash of an Air Force refueling aircraft in support of the operation.

“Until we have done everything in our power to bring the United States to its knees, let us not lose sight of the enemy,” the speaker said. “For every U.S. military base that crumbles and for every U.S. soldier who returns home in a casket, we cheer. Hamas, Hezbollah, Ansar Allah, all of the resistance forces we celebrate, these popular forces on the ground spend every waking moment in direct confrontation with Zionism, and they rely on a strong Iranian state to maintain their fighting capacity.”

“Do you hate America?” the videographer asked the speaker afterward, eliciting the angry response, “May a Hamas rocket blow up your family’s home.”

Fetterman joined the many thousands responding to the video Thursday, decrying the incident and excoriating fellow Democrats for not condemning the “appalling” anti-American rhetoric.

“Here in Philadelphia. Truly appalling… chanting for the death of our servicemembers,” Fetterman said. “Where’s the Dem outrage and condemnation?”

President Donald Trump announced that American and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 after negotiations over the Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programs collapsed. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, said in a March 2 Fox News interview that Iranian negotiators declared the theocratic regime would keep enriching uranium and claimed to already possess enough material for nearly a dozen “dirty” weapons.

In a March 14 statement, Hamas criticized the barrage of missile and drone attacks Iran has launched against Arab states across the Middle East.

“While the movement affirms the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, it calls on its brothers in Iran not to target neighboring countries,” the terrorist group said.

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