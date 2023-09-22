Fetterman Holds Up His Phone, Shows App He Has to Use to 'Fully Process Language'

On internet platforms that still allow free speech, there’s an unusual word being used to describe our current form of government: kakistocracy.

A kakistocracy is defined as a government run by the worst people. Whether those people in positions of power are the worst due to their malpractice, corruption or infirmity varies on a case-by-case basis. Some manage to manifest all three at once.

Whatever the situation, the establishment has abandoned even pretending competence, integrity and ability are needed to be part of the governing class.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania is a prime example of a kakistocrat.

On Thursday, at a hearing of the Senate’s Special Committee on Aging regarding technology access for the disabled, Fetterman held up his phone, which featured a live transcription service app he uses when people speak to him.

The senator said he needs this app because after a stroke about 18 months ago, he “lost the ability to fully process language.”

Fetterman became emotional during his statement.

“Because I live in a political environment, I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn’t able to process things sometimes … I’m so sorry that I’m sure many of you had to go through this kind of thing. I was lucky to go through my life, the vast majority of that, without this kind of disability that I have,” he said.







Many do joke about Fetterman’s struggles with coherence, but this is a serious situation. Anyone trying to overcome such a challenging situation deserves empathy.

But people are not mocking him because he is disabled. Fetterman is criticized because he does not appear fit to serve as a senator. He seems incapable of performing the duties of the demanding office he is clinging to.

The ability to process language rapidly into well-considered decisions and actions is a vital aspect of effective politics.

What happens to Fetterman’s transcription device if more than one person speaks at a time? How can he follow the rapid give-and-take of a debate about complex issues?

Is the senator’s difficulty in processing language just a matter of hearing, or does also it affect his comprehension of what is being said, even if he reads it? We do not know.

If anything, Fetterman has demonstrated bad judgment, as in his bizarre overacting in reaction to questions about President Joe Biden’s pending impeachment inquiry.

.@SenFettermanPA reacts to Speaker McCarthy moving forward with a House impeachment inquiry into POTUS… (Just watch) pic.twitter.com/jg3aeyDW7F — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) September 12, 2023

Even having prep time does not help. The senator recently did a PR stunt where he showed up at a United Auto Workers picket line to badmouth CEOs. Even at such a planned event, Fetterman could not form a complete sentence.

“My message to the, the CEOs, CEOs is, you know, it’s $74 million, you know, collectively earning that, you know, how many yachts can they need, you know, to, to yacht, to water, ski behind it, you know, I mean, it’s, it’s crazy,” he said.

Senator John Fetterman delivers a powerful message in support of the United Auto Workers. Truly inspirational! “My message to the, the CEOs, CEOs is, you know, it’s $74 million, you know, collectively earning that, you know, how many yachts can they need, you know, to, to… pic.twitter.com/FwlPdWB39o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2023



These gaffes came after Fetterman stubbornly insisted he be allowed to disrespect the Senate and the American people by dressing like a slob while supposedly working. A fellow kakistocrat, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, eventually capitulated by changing the Senate dress code rules.

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics shared the video of Fetterman’s comments Thursday on X and put the senator’s situation in context.

“Senator John Fetterman, who decided to dress like a mechanic for today’s Senate hearing, goes on a 3 minute rant on how he no longer has the ‘ability to fully process language,'” Rugg wrote. “The American political system is a literal clown show.

“Fetterman, who got emotional during the speech, discussed the impact that his stroke has had on his life. I sympathize with Fetterman for having to endure a stroke but that doesn’t mean he should be a United States Senator. We deserve better, America.”

NEW: Senator John Fetterman, who decided to dress like a mechanic for today’s Senate hearing, goes on a 3 minute rant on how he no longer has the “ability to fully process language.” The American political system is a literal clown show. Fetterman, who got emotional during the… pic.twitter.com/CzPEqV28ji — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 21, 2023



America does deserve better than the obviously impaired Fetterman. We also deserve better than Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Joe Biden.

We need to demand more from our leaders, and not allow the worst to be the norm.

