Fetterman Makes Vile Offer to Wear Suit to 'Save Democracy' if House GOP Avoids Shutdown

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, whose U.S. Senate attire has been equated to a decline in decorum, took advantage of the drifting confusion of the House Republican majority to ridicule the GOP, leaving decorum again behind him in his mockery.

With only a few days to go before the federal government runs out of authority to spend money, House Republicans have engaged in an internecine feud over spending and whether to pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating or allow the government to shut down.

“If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week,” Fetterman posted on social media.

He followed up the Wednesday post with one on Thursday disparaging the House for leaving town.

“After a long week of whining about my outfit choices, the GOP is heading home. Good thing they didn’t have anything important to do this week,” he wrote.

Some deplored Fetterman’s post.

Fox News noted that Fetterman, whose post it labeled “crude,” is at the core of a debate over Senate attire. Unlike the suits worn by most male senators, Fetterman wears hoodies and gym shorts.

Fetterman’s fashion sense had led to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer scrapping the Senate dress code to accommodate his fellow Democrat.

A letter from 46 Republican senators to Schumer objecting to the change said the Senate should not revolve around Fetterman, according to Fox News.

“The Senate is a place of honor and tradition, and the Senate floor is where we conduct the business of the American people. It is where we debate the policies which impact every American family and, when necessary, it is where we must make the gravest decision imaginable – whether to send our fellow Americans into battle to defend the freedoms we all hold dear. The world watches us on that floor and we must protect the sanctity of that place at all costs,” the letter said.

“Allowing casual clothing on the Senate floor disrespects the institution we serve and the American families we represent. We the undersigned members of the United States Senate write to express our supreme disappointment and resolute disapproval of your recent decision to abandon the Senate’s longstanding dress code for members, and urge you to immediately reverse this misguided action,” the letter said.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine drew widespread attention by vowing to wear a bikini on the Senate floor.

“Obviously, I’m not going to wear a bikini,” Collins said as the comment circulated. “But the fact is, as I understand it, I could!”

Democrats are also displeased with the announcement, Fox News noted.

Majority Whip Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, described Fetterman as a friend but said the institution of the Senate is also important.

“I think we need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate. And we’re in the process of discussing that right now as to what those standards will be,” Durbin said.

NBC noted that Fetterman’s Wednesday jab at House Republicans came as Fetterman presided over the Senate in shorts, sneakers and a short-sleeve shirt with no tie.

“The world didn’t spin off its axis. I think we will still go on,” he said.

