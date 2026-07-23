Fetterman Nukes 'Clown' Mamdani Over Netanyahu Arrest Threat – You're Mad He's Killed Terrorists 'You Admire'

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania took great delight in popping the braggadocio balloon of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

For the past week, Mamdani has been bathing in the media spotlight for reviving his fantasy that he can arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if Netanyahu comes to the United Nations.

The far-left mayor has been told he does not have the power to fulfill his dream, and he’s been told by President Donald Trump to drop the concept.

And now Fetterman, fast becoming an endangered species by being a pro-Israel elected Democrat, said Mamdani should accept that — even though Israel has blown away his terrorist idols.

Fetterman on Mamdani: I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire. pic.twitter.com/pWwrxJsj7o — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2026

“Deep down, you know you’re a clown,” Fetterman said in a video clip posted to X from a Wednesday appearance on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show. “And you are just going to pander to the fringe and that’s part of your base.

“I know you’re angry at Netanyahu because he killed a lot of people you admire, whether, like, it’s Sinwar or Nasrallah or al-Khamenei in Iran,” Fetterman said.

Yahya Sinwar was a Hamas leader who was killed by Israel for his role in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel. Hassan Nasrallah was a Hezbollah leader until Israel killed him.

He noted that Mamdani attacks Israel, but not the terrorists who provoke Israeli responses.

“You are a mayor, dude. You’re a mayor. You can fix a pothole. You can take out the trash. But you can’t order people to arrest anybody, any more than I could have him arrested if he goes to Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said, according to the Washington Times.

“That’s — it’s a joke, and he’s a clown. … So, sit down, you know you’re a clown,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s comments reprised comments he made Sunday, as noted by Fox News.

Fetterman mocked Mamdani as “such a tough guy to say that kind of thing. He has no way to do that,” Fetterman said on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Mamdani’s claim that he could enforce a warrant from the International Criminal Court was simply ludicrous, Fetterman said.

“America’s not even part of that corrupt court,” he said.

He said Mamdani was “just a clown to even say that, so he won’t try that. Just sit down and focus on other… problems that they have in New York. That’s really not your purview. You and I know that. Sit down.”

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However, Fetterman said that if the anti-Israel views Mamdani and fellow progressives hold should spread, his future as a Democrat could be in question. The growing influence of open anti-Semites, like the leftist influencer Hasan Piker, could drive him out, he suggested.

“That would force me to kind of reevaluate, should I remain as a Democrat,” he said, adding, “If we became the kind of party that would embrace someone like Hasan Piker, maybe my party doesn’t want like a reasonable, commonsense kind of Democrat that reminds people that standing with Israel … used to be part of our core values and one of the reasons why I’ve been I’m proud to be a Democrat.”

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