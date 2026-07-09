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Sen. John Fetterman arrives for votes on Nov. 10, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Sen. John Fetterman arrives for votes on Nov. 10, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Fetterman Obliterates Bernie Sanders for Supporting Platner and Other 'Communists' – He 'Needs to Apologize'

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2026 at 9:45am
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Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont owes voters an apology for trying to foist Graham Platner off on the people of Maine.

The Maine Democrat whose campaign lurched from controversy to controversy without denting his appeal survived revelations he had a Nazi tattoo on his chest, reams of intemperate and offensive social media posts, and allegations of cheating on his wife and being abusive to former girlfriends.

But when Jenny Racicot alleged she was raped by Platner, as reported by Politico, support began falling away until Platner withdrew Wednesday night.

“Bernie Sanders needs to apologize to the voters of Maine and to everyone that donated to that trainwreck of a campaign,” Fetterman said, according to a video posted to X by RNC Research.

“More than anyone he pushed P-Hustle into the election, and now, you know, he keeps pushing these communists and these kind of awful anti-American people,” Fetterman said, using the name Platner used when posting questionable remarks on Reddit.

Fetterman said members of the far left who worshipped Platner need to “humble yourselves and stop pushing this kind of people on people in my party.”

In more remarks, Fetterman seemed almost gleeful at Platner’s departure from the campaign.

“The trash took itself out tonight. And now, finally, people in Maine have a chance to really vote on someone that’s not a total piece of trash,” Fetterman said, according to Fox News.

He said Platner “will only be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election.”

“That’s your legacy, bro. And you are a guy that cheats on your wife. You’re the guy that roughs up your ex-girlfriend,” he added.

Related:
Alert: Dem Sen. Fetterman and GOP Sen. McCormick Launch Joint Fundraising Project, Adding to Speculation Fetterman Will Switch Parties Soon

Fetterman trashed Platner’s departure announcement, a video in which Platner denied any allegations against him.

“To give that weird long speech and pretend like people will miss you?” Fetterman said.

“No one’s going to forget you other than [as] the guy that was pushed out of the election because a woman credibly accused you of raping her. So that’s his legacy,” Fetterman said.

“No one wants you anymore. I’m like, bro, you are an accused rapist,” Fetterman said. “Adios, trash bag.”

Fetterman said Platner’s negatives were massive from the start.

“What did [Democrats] see in this guy? Was it the Nazi tattoo, was it the gross messages online, the way he roughs up women?” Fetterman said.

Fetterman added that the best thing Democrats who backed Platner can do now is shut up as the search for a replacement begins.

“Many of these people that put someone like Platner in this seat right now, sit it out,” Fetterman said, according to CBS News.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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