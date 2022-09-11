Fetterman Plans to Desecrate 9/11 Anniversary with Rally Promoting Anti-Police Activist

Democratic United States Senate candidate John Fetterman is holding a shockingly tone deaf rally on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks of 2001.

According to Fetterman’s campaign website, the “Women for Fetterman” rally is set for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

The website designates the rally as a “highest priority” event.

The main focus of the event will be Fetterman’s support for abortion. He has made his pro-abortion position a cornerstone of his campaign.

“We’ll be joined by Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, State House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh, and other special guests!” the event description on the website states.

“The stakes for reproductive freedom in Pennsylvania have never been higher. That’s why this rally is so important. The more people who come out to this event, the stronger our campaign’s message for reproductive freedom will be.”

Fighting to allow women to kill their unborn children is bad enough in and of itself. All life is precious, and no human has the right to end an innocent one.

Fighting for the principle of ending human life by choice on the anniversary of a day when almost 3,000 Americans were slaughtered by Islamic extremists amounts to a desecration of an event meant to commemorate a pivotal, tragic point in the country’s history.

However, as bad as that is, the pro-abortion theme of Fetterman’s rally is not the only disgusting thing about it.

Alexis McGill Johnson, whom Fetterman proudly declared would join him at the rally, is a radical anti-police activist.

In a September 2020 tweet, Johnson explicitly called for the police to defunded because of her frustration with the investigation of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid in Louisville, Kentucky, in March of the same year.

“As Breonna Taylor’s murder shows, policing does not equal safety,” she wrote. “We must keep demanding change, including the call to defund the police, which means investing in community-based solutions, education, and health care — instead of militarizing police forces.”

As Breonna Taylor’s murder shows, policing does not equal safety. We must keep demanding change, including the call to defund the police, which means investing in community-based solutions, education, and health care — instead of militarizing police forces. — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) September 23, 2020

First of all, while Taylor’s death was a tragedy, the police officers were not at fault. If anyone was to blame, it was Taylor’s boyfriend, who put her in harm’s way by firing a gun at officers who were executing a search warrant.

Yet more important than the specifics of the Breonna Taylor case is the implication that all police departments should be defunded because of the actions of a few.

The vast majority of police officers are selfless public servants, and that was never more evident than when they joined firefighters and other first responders to assist during the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago.

How does Fetterman plan to honor those heroic actions on their anniversary? By holding a rally with a woman who has expressed her desire to destroy them, of course.

Fetterman wants to sow division by honoring a public figure who hates the very institutions that acted so bravely on that day — another form of desecration.

Sept. 11 should be a day when all Americans can come together and remember the lives that were lost and honor those who bravely responded to the tragedy.

A man who wants to be a U.S. senator should know that.

