Commentary

Fetterman Raked Over Coals After Posting Photo Holding Flag -'You're Encouraging a Federal Crime'

 By Peter Partoll  April 22, 2023 at 7:20am
Pennsylvania’s Sen. John Fetterman is being blasted on social media after posting a photo in which he posed with a rather interesting flag.

On Thursday, the Democratic senator, who was recently released from the hospital after being treated for clinical depression, took to Twitter to celebrate 4/20, a holiday popular with weed smokers across the world.

The Twitter caption read, “It’s 4:20 on 4/20. That’s the tweet,” above a photo of Fetterman holding a flag saying “It’s 420 somewhere” with a marijuana leaf in the background.

The number 420 is slang for marijuana.

Naturally, seeing a sitting member of Congress appear to promote a dangerous habit, and something that is still illegal under federal law, appalled and disturbed many on social media.

One Twitter user put it bluntly, saying, “You’re encouraging a federal crime.”

Others took to Twitter to express concern that the Senator was so freely promoting marijuana use despite his very serious health issues. One remarked that “Rehab did not help”, while another said, “Should probably lay off the ganja until your mental faculties improve.”

That is the big concern with this rather ill-thought-out tweet. Obviously, it is reckless and irresponsible for a sitting member of Congress to encourage the use of drugs, especially someone like John Fetterman, who has serious mental health issues that could be exacerbated by the use of marijuana.

This is just the latest of a series of publicity stunts that Fetterman and his PR team have done in order to make the senator seem more likable and downplay the seriousness of his health issues.

But all this does is show people that Fetterman, his team, and his family, are not taking his health issues seriously at all.

Should senators be encouraging the smoking of marijuana?

A man like Fetterman who holds such an important job needs to really take care of his health, both physical and mental. He does a disservice to both himself and his constituents if he does not.

It really is pathetic to see someone like Fetterman who is suffering from serious health problems encouraging a reckless habit that will only damage his health and the health of many others.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




