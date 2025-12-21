Fetterman Rips Into Fellow Democrats After Anti-Semitic Australia Shooting: 'A Rot Within the American Left'

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman said Monday that a “rot within the American left” has allowed anti-Semitic extremism to fester.

At least 15 people were killed Sunday when a gunman opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach, where hundreds gathered for the annual Chanukah by the Sea event, according to Australian officials and media reports.

Appearing on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” Fetterman tore into his own party after the deadly shooting. He said Democrats have grown comfortable excusing extremist language instead of confronting terrorism against Jews.

“Here in my own party, I’ve been incredibly disappointed. People are trying to pretend these kinds of words and terms like, ‘From the River to the Sea,’ or to ‘Globalize the Intifada’ and all those other things,” Fetterman told host Greta Van Susteren. “We all know what this means. And I refuse to pander to that. And, for me, it’s been a rot within the American left and within my party. Call it what it is and stand with Israel, which is the one nation in the region that lives and protects those kinds of values.”

Susteren pressed Fetterman on whether the media has met its responsibility to confront terrorism directed at Jews, and Fetterman said the press failed that test.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman admits there is antisemitism in his party. FETTERMAN: “These kinds of words and terms like you know ‘from the river to the sea’ or to ‘globalize the intifada’ … for me it’s been a rot within the American Left and my party.” pic.twitter.com/2yuY9WbJsW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2025



“I read virtually everything on the mainstream outlets, like The New York Times, [you] constantly get a strong anti-Israel views on those things and other media as well too. Call it what it is,” Fetterman said.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani previously declined to directly condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada.”

“That’s not language that I use. The language that I use and the language that I will continue to use to lead the city is that which speaks clearly to my intent, which is an intent grounded in a belief in universal human rights,” Mamdani said. “And ultimately that’s what is the foundation of so much of my politics. The belief that freedom and justice and safety are things that to have meaning have to be applied to all people. And that includes Israelis and Palestinians as life.”

Mamdani has drawn scrutiny for both his policy agenda and his remarks on Israel, including comments he made during an interview on “The Bulwark.” When host Tim Miller asked whether the phrases “Globalize the Intifada” and “From the River to the Sea” made him uncomfortable, Mamdani said he would not support banning the language, a response that prompted backlash from Jewish advocacy groups and others.

