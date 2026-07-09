Fetterman Smacks Down Platner's Campaign-Ending Video and Delusions of a 'Movement': 'Bro, You Will Only Be Remembered As the Accused Rapist'

For all those of you who sat through all 11 minutes and change of Graham Platner’s video saying he was withdrawing from the Maine Senate race after rape allegations, props. I guess you have some really keen sense of civic commitment, or maybe a streak of masochism. I’m not sure whether those have any mutual exclusivity in 2026, to be fair.

Long story short, of course he didn’t do all the terrible things he allegedly did while his accuser says he was blackout drunk, just like he didn’t do all the other things that he did do, or didn’t mean them, or whatever. But, Platner said, “they are going to take everything away from us.”

(If you’re wondering who “they” happen to be in this context, perhaps this handy graph regarding what Platner talked about in his fundraising emails compared to other candidates might be illuminating.)

Graham Platner talked about Israel in his fundraising emails more than any other Democrat running this cycle pic.twitter.com/VPFCGTKNAp — Milan Singh (@milansingh03) July 8, 2026

Anyhow, sit through the whole thing and you get what you were there for: “We believe that for the movement to continue, it can’t be me. And for that reason, we are suspending campaign operations,” Platner said.

“This is incredibly difficult because I know that some will think it’s an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not,” he added. “We’re not doing it because of the allegations. We’re doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power.”

For those of you who hate yourself, or just the next 11 minutes and 15 seconds of your time on earth, here you go:

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

Or if you want a shorter, pithier, and more realistic version of what this video will occasion, Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman — a noted critic of Platner’s dodgy history with women long before the rape scandal that broke Monday finally convinced other lefties the hobbyist oysterman was radioactive — summed it up best on Fox News less than an hour after the video dropped: “Bro, you will only be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election.”

Fetterman, long accused of being a traitor to his party for sharing uncomfortable truths about the world we live in, should emerge as one of the heroes of this sordid slow-motion train-wreck once the wreck finally stops.

For instance: After it emerged that Platner had an account on Kik — a platform often used for hookups and which has a teen-leaning audience — and that his profile picture was a mirror selfie of him shirtless with a towel wrapped around his waist and the infamous Nazi tattoo covered by the phone camera, Fetterman issued a challenge which Platner never responded to.

“He said I am the bane of his existence and really was angry at how I dress, too,” Fetterman told “Fox News Sunday” last month.

“Here’s a great chance. You can just prove that all these people that you’re dropping those d*** pics and saying those things to were over 18, and I will wear a suit every day in the Senate.”

You’ll not be surprised to know that Fetterman is still rocking the hoodie and shorts, and not because he reneged on the bet.

In any case, statutory digital sexual misconduct is really bad, but it still pales in comparison to real-life sexual abuse, which is what Platner got accused of. And so the Pennsylvania Democrat went on Fox News to remind everyone after Platner’s weepy, self-indulgent, 11-minute attempt to retcon his past, exactly what this was about.

“Like, P-Hustle,” Fetterman said, derisively using Platner’s infamous Reddit/Kik user name, “P-Hustle, bro, you will only be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election.”

“That’s your legacy, bro. And you are a guy that cheats on your wife, you’re the guy that roughs up your ex-girlfriend,” he continued. “So that’s your legacy, bro. So go back under that rock that you came from.”

Democrat John Fetterman to Graham Platner: “You will only be remembered as the accused rapist that got pushed out of your election…the guy that roughs up your ex-girlfriend…go back under the rock where you came from.” pic.twitter.com/QI8lUbmawB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2026

And there you have it. The entire takeaway from the whole Platner scandal is that if you start off with a guy who has a really bad past and that past keeps on getting worse the further down the electoral path you go, there’s no point at which the badness stops, until the candidate himself is stopped. Period. Full stop.

There are going to be a lot of dissections of just how the Platner campaign imploded. This is nothing more than another restatement of the so-called “Anna Karenina principle” — all successful campaigns are alike; each unhappy campaign is unhappy in its own way. There is also no real story worth hearing in the “Democrats try to win over authentic working-class men with inauthentic working-class caricature.” This has been a constant and repeating narrative since at least the infamous John Kerry hunting debacle of 2004, all the way through the Tim Walz hunting debacle of 2024 and beyond:

This isn’t pheasant hunting. Without shotguns, it’s bird watching. Nice phony photo op put on by the Harris campaign and @pheasants4ever.

pic.twitter.com/6K7LCT1Glm — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 12, 2024

Anything that’s a story for 20-odd years — and I’d even go further back to Bill Clinton pretending he was just your average Rhodes Scholar/Yale Law School grad who loved nothing more than some McDonald’s drive-thru in his Mustang convertible — is not a story, it’s a pattern. It’s Lucy pulling the football away, Wile E. Coyote’s schemes always ending with the dynamite exploding in his own face, Jeannie smoothing everything out between Captain Nelson and Major Healey before the half-hour was up.

And please, don’t pretend that the story is the media doing the Democrats’ job for them, as some journos tried to do before Platner’s announcement:

New @PuckNews The Graham Platner hostage crisis, how the press did its job when Dems got starstruck, and why Dems around the country are rolling their eyes at Platner’s “arrogance and privilege” as he stubbornly hangs aroundhttps://t.co/qdtbCWzHwE — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) July 9, 2026

Yes, I’d like to thank the media for elevating a hobbyist oysterman to a senatorial nominee so they could eventually expose him as an alleged rapist one week before an important ballot deadline. Brilliant long game. Just superb.

Sarcasm aside, the only story is exactly what Fetterman said it was: A nobody who started an insurgent campaign that got angry leftists energized turned out to be a bad guy, but he promised he’d gotten better, and Democrats who wanted to harness that far-left anger pretended to believe him.

As worse things came out, he still kept on getting angry leftists angrier, which led more Democrats to pretend to believe that the new revelations weren’t that big of a deal. And this process repeated in new and strange ways, with the media aiding and abetting both Platner and the Democrats, until the dam broke. Now, everyone demanded that the man who crawled out of a rock to become a duly-selected senatorial nominee crawl back under that rock.

Yes, bro, that’s all this movement comes to. You’re just the (very credibly) accused rapist otherwise known as P-Hustle. This should have ended when you were the Nazi tattoo guy otherwise known as P-Hustle, but things didn’t work out that way.

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