Fetterman Spent His Wedding Anniversary at Popular MAGA Spot Without His Wife: Report

A famous Democratic couple’s marriage is under intense scrutiny after reports surfaced of what happened on their most recent wedding anniversary.

(And no, it’s not the former first couple.)

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman’s recent choice of dining mates — and who wasn’t among them — recently raised some eyebrows.

According to Politico, Fetterman spent Monday evening with Breitbart journalist Matt Boyle dining at a restaurant called Butterworth’s.

Of note, the outlet describes the eatery as “D.C.’s top MAGA hangout.”

However, it wasn’t just Boyle that hung out with Fetterman.

The Pennsylvania Democrat was apparently joined by former advisor to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

Fetterman and Bannon apparently sat and spoke for about 20 minutes.

The lawmaker didn’t appear to deny that this meeting had happened when asked by reporters about it, but proffered no details otherwise.

Do you think Fetterman will flip parties? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 76% (1600 Votes) No: 24% (499 Votes)

“Oh my gosh, I don’t have anything,” Fetterman said, according to The Hill.

A representative for Fetterman also clarified Bannon’s presence at the dinner to the outlet: “The run-in with Bannon was inadvertent and impromptu.”

However, the aspect of this report that Mediaite most wanted to focus on was about who wasn’t there that evening — a notable day, apparently.

“What Politico did not mention was that Monday, June 9, was Fetterman’s 17th wedding anniversary with Gisele Fetterman,” Mediaite reported.

Other journalists on social media also pointed out the significance of that date:

Fetterman’s marriage to Gisele has come under scrutiny before, with the two seemingly having had their issues last year. Some have speculated that the lawmaker’s pro-Israel stance somehow rankled his wife.

While there is no information about Gisele Fetterman’s whereabouts that Monday night, nor what Boyle and John Fetterman discussed, the Democrat’s presence at a pro-Trump watering hole could have larger political implications.

While Fetterman still firmly appears to be a Democrat who votes for Democratic causes, he has also had little issue calling out his own side when he sees wrong.

In fact, Fetterman seldom has issues supporting the occasional Republican cause, nor is he opposed to sitting down with the opposite party.

Pressingly, harrowing reports have suggested that a number of Democrats are genuinely and truly concerned about Fetterman’s mental well-being as of late.

It’s doubtful these latest reports will assuage those concerns.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.