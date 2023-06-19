Sen. John Fetterman struggled mightily during a public appearance with President Joe Biden on Saturday.

The freshman senator was speaking in Philadelphia regarding the federal plan to rebuild a collapsed bridge on Interstate 95.

Fetterman appeared in a hoodie and dark shorts, speaking after Biden and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Prior to the joint briefing, the senator greeted the president in the casual attire as Biden disembarked Air Force One.

Do we think John Fetterman put on his best shorts to greet Joe Biden today? pic.twitter.com/xKygJur2Di — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 17, 2023

Fetterman began speaking fluidly at the news conference, albeit with difficulty — only to become gradually more unintelligible over the course of his brief remarks.

“And now, I’m standing next to the president again, next to a collapsed bridge here,” Fetterman said of federal efforts.

“And he is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegedation [sic] to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too.”

“This is a president that is committed to infructure [sic].”

Guys, we just got John Fetterman introducing Joe Biden. It went exactly as you expected. If the Lincoln-Douglas debates represented the pinnacle of American democracy Biden-Fetterman represents the all time bottom. pic.twitter.com/WNQGgnRLJ9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 17, 2023

Fetterman went on to pronounce several words incorrectly during his remarks.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, then referred to Philadelphia Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat, as “Congressman Boyle Bile.”

This was not the first time Fetterman has appeared in sweatshirt attire in an official capacity.

Unfortunately, it was also not the first time Fetterman’s speech was incoherent and jumbled. One Senate staffer appeared to stifle laughter as Fetterman discussed the collapse of the I-95 bridge during a Senate hearing on Friday.

“Uh no, I — uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?”

Senator John Fetterman on the I-95 bridge collapse in Philadelphia: “I, uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” pic.twitter.com/QN84NhBmpS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

Fetterman has struggled with auditory processing difficulties in the aftermath of a stroke during his 2022 campaign for the Senate.

The freshman senator was hospitalized earlier this year on account of symptoms of depression.

