Share
News
Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania delivers remarks Saturday on the collapse of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia.
Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania delivers remarks Saturday on the collapse of a section of I-95 in Philadelphia. (Julia Nikhinson - AFP / Getty Images)

Fetterman Struggles Through Short Speech on Collapsed Bridge, Fails with Simple Words and Sentences

 By Richard Moorhead  June 19, 2023 at 4:21am
Share

Sen. John Fetterman struggled mightily during a public appearance with President Joe Biden on Saturday.

The freshman senator was speaking in Philadelphia regarding the federal plan to rebuild a collapsed bridge on Interstate 95.

Fetterman appeared in a hoodie and dark shorts, speaking after Biden and Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Prior to the joint briefing, the senator greeted the president in the casual attire as Biden disembarked Air Force One.

Trending:
Biden's Armed IRS Agents are Already Making Raids, GOP Congressman Demands Answers

Fetterman began speaking fluidly at the news conference, albeit with difficulty — only to become gradually more unintelligible over the course of his brief remarks.

“And now, I’m standing next to the president again, next to a collapsed bridge here,” Fetterman said of federal efforts.

Is Fetterman fit for office?

“And he is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegedation [sic] to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too.”

“This is a president that is committed to infructure [sic].”

Fetterman went on to pronounce several words incorrectly during his remarks.

The former mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, then referred to Philadelphia Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Democrat, as “Congressman Boyle Bile.”

Related:
John Fetterman Ruins Bernie Sanders' News Conference as People Cannot Take Their Eyes Off of Him

This was not the first time Fetterman has appeared in sweatshirt attire in an official capacity.

Unfortunately, it was also not the first time Fetterman’s speech was incoherent and jumbled. One Senate staffer appeared to stifle laughter as Fetterman discussed the collapse of the I-95 bridge during a Senate hearing on Friday.

“Uh no, I — uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?”

Fetterman has struggled with auditory processing difficulties in the aftermath of a stroke during his 2022 campaign for the Senate.

The freshman senator was hospitalized earlier this year on account of symptoms of depression.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




GOP Lawmakers Receiving 'Suspicious White Powder' in the Mail - FBI Investigating
Watch: Trans Activist Carried Out Like a Child After Interrupting National Anthem at Event
Fetterman Struggles Through Short Speech on Collapsed Bridge, Fails with Simple Words and Sentences
Ex-Fox Producer Who Called Biden 'Wannabe Dictator' Breaks Silence
'Heavily Armed' Agents from IRS, ATF Swoop in on Local Gun Shop
See more...

Conversation