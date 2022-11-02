Fetterman Tries to Explain Inflation, Accidentally Makes Perfect Case for Why He Shouldn't Be US Senator

The Pennsylvania Senate debate revealed to the world what the Democratic Party, the liberal media, campaign officials, John Fetterman’s doctor and particularly his ambitious wife, Gisele, have been trying desperately to hide: Fetterman’s stroke has rendered him unfit to perform the duties of a senator. Yet for months, this group worked together to conceal the truth from voters, and they were prepared to do whatever was necessary to carry him over the finish line.

A reasonable person may have thought Fetterman’s disastrous performance marked the end of his candidacy. But they would be wrong. Following the debate, millions of dollars poured into his campaign’s coffer. And Democrats from President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama to Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen told reporters Fetterman had done well. Nothing to see here.

Fetterman joined CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday morning. In the video below, Fetterman’s incoherent response to a question about inflation only reinforced the extent of his cognitive issues.

Lemon asked, “What do you think the biggest cause of inflation is, and should the Biden Administration be doing more?”

Fetterman replied, “Uh, I just do. I think that, that simply is also, yeah, let’s talk about the trillions in in massive tax or uh, tax uh, cuts to the corporate, uh, tax structure is well true …”

Fetterman Tries To Explain Inflation pic.twitter.com/xKA37cMHab — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2022

We are not making fun of Fetterman, but his cognitive struggles are real. And while we may feel sorry for him, he is asking for a seat in the U.S. Senate, the world’s greatest deliberative body, a position which requires excellent communication skills. Nearly six months after his May 13 stroke, Fetterman not only has difficulty expressing himself, but he also struggled to understand spoken language.

According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, “The rate of clinical recovery is relatively rapid during the first few weeks after a stroke, but then slows considerably between 1 and 3 months later. Between 3 and 6 months after stroke, recovery has slowed so much as to be barely noticeable, although there appears to be an overall trend toward some additional recovery during this time (Duncan and Lai, 1997). This small additional improvement generally occurs within 6 months after stroke and involves gait and motor function.”

Put bluntly, this may be as good as it gets for Fetterman.

Determined to oust former President Trump during the 2020 presidential election no matter the consequences, Democrats pretended that Biden was fine. They refused to admit he was in the early stages of cognitive decline. Two years into his presidency, his condition has deteriorated to the point where nearly every public appearance ends with at least one embarrassing blunder. He is by necessity being micromanaged by a group of unelected public officials and by his ambitious wife, first lady Jill Biden.

Their strategy worked then, and they are counting on it working now in the Pennsylvania Senate race. If they simply refuse to acknowledge Fetterman’s obvious communications and comprehension issues, Pennsylvania voters will too.

The media really think people are stupid enough to believe that Fetterman is physically/mentally capable of serving as a US Senator. https://t.co/cpuirj3bxc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2022

Democrats see nothing wrong with covering up a material fact about their candidate’s fitness for office. America already has a “Weekend at Bernie’s” president. Why not a senator as well?

Although the election of a cognitively challenged senator pales in comparison to the election of a cognitively challenged president, the winner of the Pennsylvania Senate seat may very well determine party control of the Senate.

Unbelievably, even after a post-debate Snap poll showed 82 percent of voters thought Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz had won, the race is still neck and neck. The RealClearPolitics average of polls for this race shows Fetterman leading by 1.2 points.

NEW: WPXI Online Poll Who won the PA Senate Debate? (R) Mehmet Oz — 82%

(D) John Fetterman — 18%https://t.co/IBfFJGetal pic.twitter.com/qsp265y8EJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) October 26, 2022

The debate was held on Oct. 25. A New York Times/Sienna poll conducted between Oct. 24-26, which included one post-debate day, found Fetterman up by five points.

An Insider Advantage poll conducted entirely on the day after the debate showed Oz prevailing by 3 points. This was the first time Oz had led in any poll of this race. And a Muhlenberg College/Morning Consult poll conducted between Oct. 24-28 resulted in a tie.

Will Democrats be able to carry another unfit candidate over the finish line? They’ve done it before.

It’s up to the voters of Pennsylvania.

