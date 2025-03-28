Sen. John Fetterman is stirring up the ire of his fellow Pennsylvania Democrats because of his support for some of President Donald Trump’s agenda, as well as his chummy relationship with freshman Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, also hailing from the Keystone State.

Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, are slated to appear at a book tour event in Pittsburgh on Saturday to promote McCormick and his wife Dina Powell McCormick’s new release, “Who Believed in You?”

The book is about “the life-changing impact of mentorship,” according to the ticket page on Eventbrite.

In January, the couples had met for dinner together and enjoyed each other’s company, Fox News reported.

Earlier this month, Fetterman angered progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he joined Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also of New York, and eight fellow Democratic senators to vote to keep the government open.

AOC opposed the continuing resolution to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year and criticized Fetterman, whom she endorsed in his 2022 primary race over then-moderate Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, for backing it.

Following the vote, Lamb accused Fetterman of collaborating with the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize government.

ACO responded to his post by writing, “I was wrong about you and I’m sorry.”

I was wrong about you and I’m sorry 😭 Where do I submit my Conor Lamb apology form https://t.co/AgdcncybIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2025

Fetterman also co-sponsored the Laken Riley Act and was the first Democratic senator to travel to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump after his November election victory.

The senator has been critical of some of the positions his Democratic colleagues have taken, including lax border security and lack of support for Israel.

Lamb told The Philadelphia Inquirer concerning Fetterman, “He’s been saying the same thing about Democrats now for six months, we get it.”

“Democrats know we have some issues, but he has a job to do… I know that trashing the Democratic Party gets him a lot of attention, but he wasn’t put in office to be a political commentator. He was sent to office to get results,” the former lawmaker added.

“And that’s John Fetterman’s job. He should be not only speaking out, he should be listening to people, and instead, it sounds like he’s going to be listening to Dave McCormick and cheering on Dave McCormick’s book signing,” Lamb said.

Cumberland County Democratic Party Chair Matt Roan took it a step further, arguing in a recent op-ed for Penn Live that Fetterman should “resign immediately.”

“Fetterman is now a leader among Democratic senators when it comes to capitulating to Donald Trump and the Republican Party that he controls,” the Democrat wrote.

“It started with Trump’s cabinet appointments. Sen. Fetterman has voted for more of Trump’s objectively unqualified nominees than nearly any other Democratic member of the body,” Roan continued.

One vote he found particularly egregious was Fetterman’s support for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has “pledged fealty” to Trump.

“Enough is enough,” Roan proclaimed. “Fetterman no longer represents the interests of those who elected him, he seems disinterested in serving in his important position, and his actions in the Senate are actively harming Pennsylvanians.”

