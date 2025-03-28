Share
News
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman speaks to reporters outside of the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Fetterman Triggers His Own Party, Confirms Support for Republican Book

 By Randy DeSoto  March 28, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

Sen. John Fetterman is stirring up the ire of his fellow Pennsylvania Democrats because of his support for some of President Donald Trump’s agenda, as well as his chummy relationship with freshman Republican Sen. Dave McCormick, also hailing from the Keystone State.

Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, are slated to appear at a book tour event in Pittsburgh on Saturday to promote McCormick and his wife Dina Powell McCormick’s new release, “Who Believed in You?

The book is about “the life-changing impact of mentorship,” according to the ticket page on Eventbrite.

In January, the couples had met for dinner together and enjoyed each other’s company, Fox News reported.

Earlier this month, Fetterman angered progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he joined Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, also of New York, and eight fellow Democratic senators to vote to keep the government open.

AOC opposed the continuing resolution to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year and criticized Fetterman, whom she endorsed in his 2022 primary race over then-moderate Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, for backing it.

Following the vote, Lamb accused Fetterman of collaborating with the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize government.

ACO responded to his post by writing, “I was wrong about you and I’m sorry.”

Do you like John Fetterman?

Fetterman also co-sponsored the Laken Riley Act and was the first Democratic senator to travel to Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump after his November election victory.

The senator has been critical of some of the positions his Democratic colleagues have taken, including lax border security and lack of support for Israel.

Lamb told The Philadelphia Inquirer concerning Fetterman, “He’s been saying the same thing about Democrats now for six months, we get it.”

“Democrats know we have some issues, but he has a job to do… I know that trashing the Democratic Party gets him a lot of attention, but he wasn’t put in office to be a political commentator. He was sent to office to get results,” the former lawmaker added.

Related:
Trump Speaks Out After 'Totally Fascinating' Mar-a-Lago Meeting with John Fetterman

“And that’s John Fetterman’s job. He should be not only speaking out, he should be listening to people, and instead, it sounds like he’s going to be listening to Dave McCormick and cheering on Dave McCormick’s book signing,” Lamb said.

Cumberland County Democratic Party Chair Matt Roan took it a step further, arguing in a recent op-ed for Penn Live that Fetterman should “resign immediately.”

“Fetterman is now a leader among Democratic senators when it comes to capitulating to Donald Trump and the Republican Party that he controls,” the Democrat wrote.

“It started with Trump’s cabinet appointments. Sen. Fetterman has voted for more of Trump’s objectively unqualified nominees than nearly any other Democratic member of the body,” Roan continued.

One vote he found particularly egregious was Fetterman’s support for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has “pledged fealty” to Trump.

“Enough is enough,” Roan proclaimed. “Fetterman no longer represents the interests of those who elected him, he seems disinterested in serving in his important position, and his actions in the Senate are actively harming Pennsylvanians.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




JD Vance Explains Why Greenland Is 'So Critically Important' After Seeing for Himself: 'I Didn't Realize It Fully'
Bombshell: Prosecutors Question Timing of Pfizer Announcement Released Just After 2020 Election
Scott Jennings Reminds CNN Panelists Clamoring for Hegseth's Firing What Happened During Biden Admin
Fetterman Triggers His Own Party, Confirms Support for Republican Book
Alert: Trump Pulls Stefanik Nomination in Painful but Strategic Decision
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation