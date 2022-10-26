Parler Share
Commentary

Fetterman Only Truly Answered 1 Thing During Catastrophic Debate, But It's the Most Important Question

 By Ryan Ledendecker  October 26, 2022 at 11:30am
Parler Share

The question of whether Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fit to serve in the Senate will never be officially addressed by his campaign or the Democratic Party.

However, his performance during Tuesday night’s debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the true answer to that question: absolutely not.

Fetterman, who is five months out from suffering a stroke, was “painful to watch,” according to New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi and presumably any reasonable person who watched the debate.

The 53-year-old progressive Democrat was afforded the luxury accommodation of a closed-captioning system, but he still managed to crash and burn at nearly every turn. He opened the debate by saying, “Hi. Good night, everybody.”

Trending:
Democrats Panic After Fetterman's 'Brutal' Debate Night Turns Out to Be 'Much Much Worse' Than Expected

Fetterman couldn’t seem to score any points on substance, as his answers, even with the extra time afforded by the closed-captioning system, were jumbled, confusing and clearly indicative of someone who would be better served resting and recovering at home.

Maybe try again in a couple of years if and when his brain heals? That would have been a better play.

Is Fetterman fit to serve in the Senate?

One of many topics that tripped up the Democratic candidate was the white-hot issue of fracking. Recently, Fetterman claimed that he does, in fact, support fracking. But before his campaign, he was clearly against fracking.

When asked to explain his obvious flip-flop on the issue, his explanation was short and bizarre.

“I — I do support fracking and I don’t — I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said.

In another awkward moment, Fetterman was asked about his thoughts on packing the Supreme Court.

Related:
Chris Cuomo Interviews PA Voters After Debate - Dem Gets Horrible News: 'I'm an Independent By the Way'

“I think it’s critical that we be consistent, and I do not believe in supporting the Supreme Court,” Fetterman said, whatever that means.

Democrats, who seem to have no choice but to double down on support for Fetterman, spent most of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning attacking Republicans who criticized Fetterman’s dismal debate performance.

For instance, MSNBC contributor Liz Plank called Oz a “bully.” She posted several additional tweets parroting the Democrats’ talking point that questioning Fetterman’s cognitive capacity is “ableist.”

Democrats and pundits in the establishment media refuse to admit it, but Fetterman is nowhere near being capable of serving the people of Pennsylvania in the Senate.

After what Pennsylvanians and the rest of the country witnessed Tuesday night, it seems unusually cruel that Fetterman’s family and friends allow him to humiliate himself on a national stage. That’s just wrong.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance writer covering politics and breaking news. He previously worked as a columnist and web editor for an award-winning local newspaper. When he's not writing, he's honing his competitive BBQ skills. You can find him on Twitter, Facebook, and Truth Social.
Birthplace
Illinois
Nationality
American
Location
St. Louis, Missouri
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Science & Technology




Elon Musk Posts Video at Twitter HQ After Changing Bio: 'It's Happening'
Fetterman Only Truly Answered 1 Thing During Catastrophic Debate, But It's the Most Important Question
Mail Vehicle Potentially Carrying Absentee Ballots Bursts Into Flames in Battleground State
Gift Cards Proposed to Deal with Seattle's Out-of-Control Meth Problem
Watch: DeSantis Absolutely Torches Charlie Crist, Leaves No Doubt in Fiery Debate Victory
See more...

Conversation