Fetterman Only Truly Answered 1 Thing During Catastrophic Debate, But It's the Most Important Question

The question of whether Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is fit to serve in the Senate will never be officially addressed by his campaign or the Democratic Party.

However, his performance during Tuesday night’s debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz revealed the true answer to that question: absolutely not.

Fetterman, who is five months out from suffering a stroke, was “painful to watch,” according to New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi and presumably any reasonable person who watched the debate.

The 53-year-old progressive Democrat was afforded the luxury accommodation of a closed-captioning system, but he still managed to crash and burn at nearly every turn. He opened the debate by saying, “Hi. Good night, everybody.”

Fetterman opens the debate: “Hi. Good night everybody.” pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Fetterman couldn’t seem to score any points on substance, as his answers, even with the extra time afforded by the closed-captioning system, were jumbled, confusing and clearly indicative of someone who would be better served resting and recovering at home.

Maybe try again in a couple of years if and when his brain heals? That would have been a better play.

One of many topics that tripped up the Democratic candidate was the white-hot issue of fracking. Recently, Fetterman claimed that he does, in fact, support fracking. But before his campaign, he was clearly against fracking.

When asked to explain his obvious flip-flop on the issue, his explanation was short and bizarre.

“I — I do support fracking and I don’t — I don’t — I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman is asked about previously saying he wanted to eliminate fracking: “I support fracking and I don’t I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking.” pic.twitter.com/JWE20t3kWi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

In another awkward moment, Fetterman was asked about his thoughts on packing the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s critical that we be consistent, and I do not believe in supporting the Supreme Court,” Fetterman said, whatever that means.

Democrat John Fetterman: “I do not believe in supporting the Supreme Court.” pic.twitter.com/1aWSp2MeZa — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2022

Democrats, who seem to have no choice but to double down on support for Fetterman, spent most of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning attacking Republicans who criticized Fetterman’s dismal debate performance.

For instance, MSNBC contributor Liz Plank called Oz a “bully.” She posted several additional tweets parroting the Democrats’ talking point that questioning Fetterman’s cognitive capacity is “ableist.”

Dr Oz just gave a masterclass on how to bully people with disabilities https://t.co/FA4AlG1rRa — Liz Plank (@feministabulous) October 26, 2022

Democrats and pundits in the establishment media refuse to admit it, but Fetterman is nowhere near being capable of serving the people of Pennsylvania in the Senate.

After what Pennsylvanians and the rest of the country witnessed Tuesday night, it seems unusually cruel that Fetterman’s family and friends allow him to humiliate himself on a national stage. That’s just wrong.

