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Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks during a confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 18, 2026.
Commentary
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks during a confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on March 18, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Fetterman Warns His Party Is Still Battling 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

 By Michael Austin  March 28, 2026 at 3:00am
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While the Democrats are widely expected to make gains in the 2026 midterms, the massive losses endured by the party in 2024 still mar its national perception.

Voters gave President Donald Trump victories in all seven swing states, arguably because he cast a positive vision for the future while the Democrats only managed to react against him.

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman has been warning that “TDS” — also known as “Trump Derangement Syndrome” — still afflicts the Democrats.

The concerns were raised afresh when Fetterman was asked on the “All-In Podcast” to identify the leader of the Democratic Party.

“Oh, we don’t have one,” he replied, per a report from Blaze Media.

“I think the TDS — I think that’s the leader right now,” he quipped.

“TDS” is generally defined as the fixation on negative aspects of Trump’s policies and persona — whether real or perceived — while never acknowledging when he is successful or beneficial to the nation.

“You know, right now our party is governed by the TDS. And now it’s made it virtually impossible, without being punished as a Democrat, to agree something’s good or [say] ‘I agree with the other side,'” Fetterman continued.

Over the past year, Fetterman has signaled an openness to support some of Trump’s policies, or has at least demonstrated a willingness to seriously consider them.

For instance, the lawmaker rejected the strong reactions of fellow Democrats against the prospect of acquiring Greenland, saying it was a “responsible conversation” for Trump to initiate.

Fetterman said that a similar closed-mindedness has controlled Democrats with respect to the Iran war — even though many have supported intervention in the past.

“What’s strange to me [is] that every single Democrat that’s run for president and anyone that I know in Congress says we must never allow them to acquire a nuclear bomb,” Fetterman continued.

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“When that happens, why not celebrate that or acknowledge that?” he asked.

“Like, yeah, you don’t have to agree on every single thing, but when a good thing happens, just because it comes from the different party,” Fetterman added.

“That tells me that you’re choosing the demand of the base or the party over country or what’s really, I think, appropriate, in that circumstance.”

The question of leadership in the Democratic Party is pertinent not only for the midterms, but also for the 2028 presidential primary.

Democrats will need to reverse their losses from 2024 and make the case to the American people that they do indeed have a positive vision — as well as prove that their acute case of “TDS” is not terminal.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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