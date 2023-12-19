Share
Commentary

Fetterman Wins Favor with Conservatives for 'America First' Take on Foreign Purchase of US Steel

 By Mike Landry  December 19, 2023 at 3:54pm
The United States does not need Disney. Nor Coca-Cola. And we can do without Walmart, if need be.

But our nation needs its own steelmaking capability. And energy production. Not to mention locked-up national interest in transportation, communication, agriculture and basic health care.

And in the wake of the sale of U.S. Steel to Japanese interests, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania gets it right.

He’s opposed to the sale.

That’s correct. That John Fetterman is right down the middle on “America First” on this one.

And it joins some unusual positions for a Democrat, including his favoring border security, criticizing Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who was indicted for bribery, and waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters as they were being arrested.

Now Fetterman is the man of steel.

“Steel is always about security,” the senator said in a video posted to X in which he is shown in front of the Edward Thomson Steel Works, Andrew Carnegie’s first steel mill located in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where Fetterman resides.

Should the U.S. Steel sale be blocked?

“I just have to say it’s absolutely outrageous that they have sold themselves to a foreign nation and a company,” he said of the announced purchase of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel of Japan.

“Can’t do that,” Fetterman continued. “Steel is always about security as well, too. And I am committed to doing anything I can do from using my platform or my position in order to block this.”

The first-term senator also pledged to defend the rights of steelworkers “and their union way of life.”

For its part, Nippon Steel says it will honor collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers union and other employees.

Fetterman, demonstrating in the video substantial recovery from the stroke he suffered just before his 2022 election, received something rare from conservatives — praise.

“I’m actually agreeing with a lot you have been saying,” one person posted on X, adding, “Closed borders. No foreign US land owners. US Steel should remain in the US.”

Another concurred: “Good call, Sen. Fetterman. You’re right to fight to keep American jobs in here at home. Thank you for fighting for the American people.”

Some issued a mea culpa along with their praise.

“I feel like I owe @SenFettermanPA an apology for how harshly I criticized him during his campaign,” one person said on X.

“He’s truly grown on me and I’m kind of glad Dr Oz didn’t get the position. I wrongly used your medical ailments as ammo to discredit you and that was very wrong of me. I’m sorry.”

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck thanked Fetterman for putting country over party. “We can’t allow America to be sold off for parts to foreign interests,” he said.

Many others also expressed their support for his stance.

Despite that last comment about people “trying to engineer” Marxism into Fetterman, he’s long held radical positions.

But his straying from his party’s talking points in areas other than ownership of a steel company perhaps indicates some changes.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see a Democratic senator take an unapologetic position in favor of American interests.

Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
