Fetterman Wins Favor with Conservatives for 'America First' Take on Foreign Purchase of US Steel

The United States does not need Disney. Nor Coca-Cola. And we can do without Walmart, if need be.

But our nation needs its own steelmaking capability. And energy production. Not to mention locked-up national interest in transportation, communication, agriculture and basic health care.

And in the wake of the sale of U.S. Steel to Japanese interests, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania gets it right.

He’s opposed to the sale.

That’s correct. That John Fetterman is right down the middle on “America First” on this one.

And it joins some unusual positions for a Democrat, including his favoring border security, criticizing Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, who was indicted for bribery, and waving an Israeli flag at anti-Israel protesters as they were being arrested.

Now Fetterman is the man of steel.

“Steel is always about security,” the senator said in a video posted to X in which he is shown in front of the Edward Thomson Steel Works, Andrew Carnegie’s first steel mill located in Braddock, Pennsylvania, where Fetterman resides.

“I just have to say it’s absolutely outrageous that they have sold themselves to a foreign nation and a company,” he said of the announced purchase of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel of Japan.

“Can’t do that,” Fetterman continued. “Steel is always about security as well, too. And I am committed to doing anything I can do from using my platform or my position in order to block this.”

The first-term senator also pledged to defend the rights of steelworkers “and their union way of life.”

The acquisition of @U_S_Steel by a foreign company is wrong for workers and wrong for Pennsylvania. I’m gonna do everything I can to block it. pic.twitter.com/9EqohwRhRJ — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 18, 2023

For its part, Nippon Steel says it will honor collective bargaining agreements with the United Steelworkers union and other employees.

Fetterman, demonstrating in the video substantial recovery from the stroke he suffered just before his 2022 election, received something rare from conservatives — praise.

“I’m actually agreeing with a lot you have been saying,” one person posted on X, adding, “Closed borders. No foreign US land owners. US Steel should remain in the US.”

I’m actually agreeing with a lot you have been saying.

Closed borders. No foreign US land owners. US Steel should remain in the US. Pro Israel. — LISA~A Republic not Democracy 🇺🇲💯🇮🇹 (@Just_Lisa_1776) December 18, 2023

Another concurred: “Good call, Sen. Fetterman. You’re right to fight to keep American jobs in here at home. Thank you for fighting for the American people.”

Good call Sen. Fetterman. You’re right to fight to keep American jobs in here at home. Thank you for fighting for the American people. ❤️🇺🇸 — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) December 19, 2023

Some issued a mea culpa along with their praise.

“I feel like I owe @SenFettermanPA an apology for how harshly I criticized him during his campaign,” one person said on X.

“He’s truly grown on me and I’m kind of glad Dr Oz didn’t get the position. I wrongly used your medical ailments as ammo to discredit you and that was very wrong of me. I’m sorry.”

I feel like I owe @SenFettermanPA an apology for how harshly I criticized him during his campaign. He’s truly grown on me and I’m kind of glad Dr Oz didn’t get the position. I wrongly used your medical ailments as ammo to discredit you and that was very wrong of me. I’m sorry. — Frank Rizzo (@ScopedArrogance) December 18, 2023

Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck thanked Fetterman for putting country over party. “We can’t allow America to be sold off for parts to foreign interests,” he said.

Thank you for putting your country over your party and standing up on this issue. We can’t allow America to be sold off for parts to foreign interests. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2023

Many others also expressed their support for his stance.

I’m a conservative and I 150% support you on this. Thank you for taking this position, American jobs 1st. Please let us know how we can help and how we can get involved. Credit where it’s due and it’s due here. 👏🏻 — Spicy Meatball (@LigmaFren) December 18, 2023

I’m not a big fan of yours to be quite honest. However, you’ve been speaking up about things I never thought I’d hear. You say. You can continue to surprise me. We must stop this purchase. This will be detrimental to the economy of the state of Pennsylvania. More so western… — Keystone Free Press (@KeystonePress1) December 18, 2023

I gotta say I like the America First Fetterman a lot better than than the Marxist one the people around you were trying to engineer – keep it going john you are absolutely right on track here and I hope you keep focusing on USA and your local constituents — @mcm_ct_usa (@mcm_ct_usa) December 18, 2023

Despite that last comment about people “trying to engineer” Marxism into Fetterman, he’s long held radical positions.

But his straying from his party’s talking points in areas other than ownership of a steel company perhaps indicates some changes.

Whatever the case, it’s nice to see a Democratic senator take an unapologetic position in favor of American interests.

