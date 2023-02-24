Parler Share
Fetterman's Wife Abruptly Fled the Country After He Was Hospitalized

 By Richard Moorhead  February 24, 2023 at 2:49pm
The wife of Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman left the country in response to a deluge of media coverage following her husband’s latest hospitalization.

Gisele Barreto Fetterman revealed that she left her home with her children in the days after her husband checked into a Washington, D.C.-area hospital for clinical depression.

“1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive,” she said in a Friday tweet.

Gisele Fetterman traveled as far away as Canada.

“Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away,” she said.

The senator’s wife disclosed that the family went zip-lining over Niagara Falls on the trip.

“We also talked about how joy and fun can and must still exist, even when someone we love is in pain. And tomorrow? Who knows. Will try all over again,” she wrote.


John Fetterman’s staff disclosed that the freshman senator had checked into the hospital last week — just over a month after being sworn into the Senate.

Fetterman is expected to receive treatment at the hospital for a period of weeks.

He was also hospitalized earlier this month after feeling light-headed during a Senate Democrats event.

The Democrat has struggled with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered as a candidate last May, experiencing challenges with auditory processing and speaking clearly.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he will not ask Fetterman to resign from the Senate on account of his medical needs, according to Fox News.

