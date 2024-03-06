After Fierce Democrat-Led Effort to Remove Trump from Colorado Primary Ballot, Huge Win Gives Him Last Laugh
Former President Donald Trump flexed his muscles by winning the Colorado GOP primary election in commanding fashion after annihilating a Democrat-led crusade to remove him from the ballot.
With 81 percent of the results tallied as of Wednesday morning, Trump won a whopping 63.3 percent of the votes, according to the Associated Press.
His closest challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, trailed behind with 33.5 percent of the votes.
The landslide victory was a resounding rebuke of an absurd Democrat-led campaign to remove Trump from the ballot using a warped interpretation of the 14th Amendment.
On Monday — the day before the Super Tuesday primaries — the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the GOP front-runner was allowed to remain on Colorado’s ballot.
In so doing, the nation’s highest court overturned a prior ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court disqualifying Trump on the claim that he had engaged in an “insurrection” when he challenged the results of the 2020 election.
The Supreme Court decision also effectively ended similar left-wing efforts in Illinois and Maine to ban the former president from the ballot.
Trump supporters celebrated the billionaire getting the last laugh in the Rocky Mountain State.
“Such beautiful Karma,” one X user wrote.
Such beautiful Karma… @JenaGriswold #ColoradoPrimary #TRUMP2024ToSaveAmerica #LiberalCorruption pic.twitter.com/XJyExaFbyK
— Matt Yoder (@mattyoder_yoder) March 6, 2024
“Trump’s victory in Colorado has the tears flowing!” another X commenter gushed.
Trump’s victory in Colorado has the tears flowing!
Old @JenaGriswold has to be crying BIG yellow tears like @KeithOlbermann ! LOL#SuperTuesday #ColoradoPrimary #VoteTrumpSaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/YvWK6jzESc
— Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) March 6, 2024
#Breaking News: Donald Trump got 70,000 more votes than Joe Biden in the Colorado primary! Now we know why they were trying to take him off the ballot!
— 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) March 6, 2024
Y’all know Colorado dems were PISSED to see Trump win in their state…
🔥🔥🔥
— Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 6, 2024
#ColoradoPrimary 🇺🇸😂👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/UV1NlrM8v4
— 🇺🇸Didi🇺🇸 🎄 (@DIDIMARINOV) March 6, 2024
Obviously, we’re in the early stages of the presidential race, and there are still many challenges ahead for Trump. But he’s building strong momentum.
In contrast, Democrat Joe Biden is shuffling along in his dumpster-fire presidency, which has been rocked by crippling inflation, skyrocketing crime, escalating geopolitical instability and an apocalyptic border crisis.
Trump may not be an ideal candidate, but he’s head-and-shoulders above the doddering dimwit currently occupying the Oval Office.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.